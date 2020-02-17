Patrick Williams smiled on Monday afternoon thinking about it. He was a Florida State freshman, getting ready to play in his first college basketball game, and it happened to come against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent. On the road. Williams was about as nervous as he's ever been on a basketball court. The whole Florida State team seemed to be, and it showed as the Seminoles lost, 63-61, to the Pitt Panthers to start the season 0-1. Since then, though? Well, Florida State hasn't done a whole lot of losing. Don't miss out on our great Hoops coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

The Seminoles have won 21 of their next 24 games overall and 11 of their next 13 in conference. They are ranked No. 8 in the country, and a win over the Panthers on Tuesday (8 p.m., ACC Network) would move them into second place in the ACC standings.

The season-opening Pitt loss seems like a distant memory now. But that doesn't mean Williams and the rest of the Seminoles have forgotten it completely. "I think a lot of us were nervous," Williams said. "I know I was. They were giving me open shots, and I wouldn't take them because I didn't want to air-ball or miss. Because it was my first ACC game. It was a sold-out crowd. I just think all together it's going to be different this time." The Seminoles shot just 31 percent in the first half and were 3-of-12 from 3-point range in that contest. They scored all of 25 points in the first 20 minutes. Meanwhile, Pitt was even worse from the floor but got to the free-throw line enough to pull off the upset win anyway. Florida State was called for 27 fouls in the game. Pitt was called for 16. Williams said part of his nerves came from just having to prepare for an ACC game like that. He remembers in practice and team meetings, as the FSU coaches went over all of the different sets Pitt would run, thinking to himself, "Oh, man. This is going to be tough." That kind of head-swimming is natural for a freshman playing in his first game. "They had so many options," Williams said with a smile. "So many plays. They had up-screens, back-screens, step-up screens. It was kind of overwhelming, really. But now I'm getting more comfortable. I've got a lot of games under my belt now. So I'm more comfortable. "The game has really slowed down to me."

Patrick Williams says FSU is a 'different team' than the one that faced Pitt to start the season. (Logan Stanford/Special to Warchant)