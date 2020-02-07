"That's the nature of the ACC," Hamilton said. "Anything is capable of happening. If you're not on your 'A' game something bad can happen."

Less than a month ago, the Seminoles were trailing by nine points with five minutes left against their rivals from South Florida. Florida State stormed back to win that game in overtime, but there is no chance that Miami -- even with its 3-9 record in the ACC -- doesn't have FSU's full, undivided attention.

It's not like Leonard Hamilton will have to plead with his players to take the Miami Hurricanes seriously.

Even with the stark difference in records, even though one team is ranked in the Top 10 and the other is barely .500 on the year, even though one is heading to a fourth straight NCAA Tournament while the other probably won't even make the NIT, there should be zero chance the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles won't have 100 percent focus on the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Not after what happened last month. Sure, the Seminoles stormed back to win in overtime, but that game proved how dangerous the Hurricanes can be and how easily upsets can happen if you don't play well.

Hamilton was asked on Thursday if he thinks his team gained any confidence from that last game against Miami, being able to make so many plays down the stretch after not playing all that well for the first 35 minutes.

"Every game takes on a different personality," Hamilton said. "And I'm confident that we're not going into this game saying we're better because we came from behind. I would've much rather been way ahead and been able to play the green (scout) team. And that's my idea of learning how to get your confidence built up."

Those types of wins have been virtually non-existent so far this conference season for the Seminoles. Every victory has been hard-earned.

Case in point: Florida State's last two homes games. They were also against teams with losing records in the ACC. And neither was anywhere close to easy.

The first one was a one-point victory over Notre Dame in which the Fighting Irish had multiple chances to win in the final seconds. And the second was another down-to-the-final-minute slog of a game against struggling North Carolina, which actually led by as many as nine points in the first half.

Very few things are easy in this conference. Even when you're one of the best teams playing one of the worst.

And while Miami is just 11-11 on the season and 3-9 in the ACC, there is a bit of an asterisk to the Hurricanes' last three losses. Leading scorer Chris Lykes hasn't played in any of them, and second-leading scorer Kameron McGusty has missed three of the last four games with an injury as well.

After losing to N.C. State on Wednesday night at home, Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said it's "conceivable" both could play on Saturday against FSU. He said both had been working out with the team in recent days and were close to being able to play again.

Lykes scored 24 against the Seminoles in the last game. McGusty had 15.

"I'm really concerned with this Miami team," Hamilton said. "And I feel you have guys that have been out for three or four games, I won't be surprised if Lykes and the other kid start and play significant minutes against Florida State. We're preparing like we know they're going to be ready to play. Whatever their issues are, I think you can expect them to be able to be on the court Saturday at 12 o'clock."

