On a night when the Florida State offense was out of sorts for long stretches, the No. 8-ranked Seminoles turned to a familiar secret weapon -- Leonard Hamilton's "Junkyard Dog" defense -- and it yielded very familiar results. At one point forcing North Carolina to miss 17 consecutive shots, the Seminoles rallied from an early second-half deficit and pulled away Monday night for a 65-59 victory. With the win, the Seminoles improved to 19-3 overall and 9-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels fell to 10-12 and 3-8. They now have lost seven of their last nine games.

Box Score: No. 8 FSU 65, North Carolina 59 It wasn't pretty, but Florida State won its 18th consecutive home game and its 12th straight ACC home game, dating back to January 2019. The Seminoles also have now won 12 of their last 13 games this season. But Hamilton could only laugh when a reporter asked him if his team is "peaking" at the right time. "We're so far away from peaking, I can't even see the top," he said with a smile. "We're a long ways away. ... We have a lot of room for growth." After taking a 29-28 lead into the half, Florida State fell behind early in the second period, thanks to a mini-run by North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony. Anthony, playing his second game back after recovering from a knee injury, led the Tar Heels with 16 points. But he and his teammates were completely shut down for a large portion of the second half, which allowed the Seminoles to to take a 10-point lead with less than seven minutes remaining.

Senior point guard Trent Forrest looks to pass out to the perimeter during Monday's game. (Gene Williams/Warchant)