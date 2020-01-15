Virginia had lost just three games in each of the past two seasons, posting a combined mark of 66-6, but Tony Bennett's team now has lost three times in the last 11 days.

Thanks to several strong defensive plays down the stretch and a huge 3-pointer from sophomore guard Devin Vassell in the final minute, No. 9 Florida State handed the defending national champs a 54-50 defeat.

On Wednesday night, the Seminoles handed the Cavs their third straight defeat of the last two weeks.

Ten moths ago, the Florida State men's basketball team delivered Virginia its last defeat before the Cavaliers went on to win the national championship.

Box Score: No. 9 FSU 54, Virginia 50

Florida State (15-2, 5-1 in the ACC) led for most of the game, but Virginia (11-5, 3-3) actually took a 47-44 advantage with just over three minutes remaining, and the Cavaliers had an opportunity to go up by five.

But senior guard Trent Forrest blocked a shot near the rim, then redshirt sophomore Anthony Polite drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game.

Forrest then hit a pair of free throws to push the Seminoles ahead, and Vassell hit a 3-pointer with 14.5 seconds left to put the 'Noles up for good.

Vassell led FSU with 18 points and 5 rebounds.

The first half featured several swings as Florida State opened with a strong start but then let the Cavaliers right back in it. An 11-0 run by the 'Noles gave them a 31-24 lead at halftime.

The spurt was keyed by strong defense and some hot shooting by Polite. The redshirt sophomore hit 4 of 5 shots from the field (3 of 3 from 3-point range) to score 11 points in the first half. He finished with 14 for the game.

It was Florida State's second straight win against Virginia -- the Seminoles defeated the Cavs last year in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

Florida State 58-3 in its last 61 home games.

-----------

