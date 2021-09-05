No. 9 Notre Dame squeaks past upset-minded FSU in overtime, 41-38
Well, it wasn't boring.
After getting blown out by Notre Dame in back-to-back years, the Florida State football team gave the No. 9 Fighting Irish everything they wanted Sunday night.
But FSU missed its field goal in overtime, the Irish made theirs, and Notre Dame came away with a 41-38 victory before a crowd of 68,316.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
BOX SCORE: No. 9 Notre Dame 41, FSU 38 (OT)
It was a game that had a bit of everything.
Florida State led early, then the Irish came storming back with a 21-point third quarter. Then McKenzie Milton came into the game, and it appeared that the Seminoles might have found magic.
Milton, who hadn't played since sustaining a horrific leg injury at UCF three years ago, led FSU to two scoring drives to tie the game at 38-38.
But placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald's field goal attempt to start overtime sailed left, and the Irish hit their field goal to claim the 41-38 victory.
Milton, who came in the game after a play that saw starter Jordan Travis lose his helmet, completed 5 of 7 passes for 48 yards.
Travis finished the night with 130 yards on 9-of-19 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Unlike last year, when the Irish ran the ball down FSU's throats, this time they did their damage through the air. With Wisconsin quarterback transfer Jack Coan pulling the trigger, Notre Dame's passing attack accounted for 366 yards and four touchdowns.
FSU looked like it might be on the verge of another blowout loss when Notre Dame took a 38-20 lead in the third quarter. But Travis avoided pressure and connected with Kansas WR transfer Andrew Parchment on an 8-yard touchdown. Travis then hit receiver Keyshawn Helton on the two-point conversion to make it 38-28.
Travis earlier connected with receiver Ja'Khi Douglas on a 60-yard touchdown, and Jashaun Corbin broke free for an 89-yard touchdown run.
FSU actually outgained Notre Dame in total offense, 442-431. The Seminoles ran for 264 yards, compared to just 65 for the Irish.
---------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council