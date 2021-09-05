No. 9 Notre Dame squeaks past upset-minded FSU in overtime, 41-38

Well, it wasn't boring. After getting blown out by Notre Dame in back-to-back years, the Florida State football team gave the No. 9 Fighting Irish everything they wanted Sunday night. But FSU missed its field goal in overtime, the Irish made theirs, and Notre Dame came away with a 41-38 victory before a crowd of 68,316. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Amari Gainer makes a tackle Sunday night for Florida State against Notre Dame. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

BOX SCORE: No. 9 Notre Dame 41, FSU 38 (OT) It was a game that had a bit of everything. Florida State led early, then the Irish came storming back with a 21-point third quarter. Then McKenzie Milton came into the game, and it appeared that the Seminoles might have found magic. Milton, who hadn't played since sustaining a horrific leg injury at UCF three years ago, led FSU to two scoring drives to tie the game at 38-38. But placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald's field goal attempt to start overtime sailed left, and the Irish hit their field goal to claim the 41-38 victory. Milton, who came in the game after a play that saw starter Jordan Travis lose his helmet, completed 5 of 7 passes for 48 yards. Travis finished the night with 130 yards on 9-of-19 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions.