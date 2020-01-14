Forget the two-game losing streak. Wednesday night at the Tucker Center, it won't matter one bit that the reigning national champion Virginia Cavaliers are unranked and losers of two straight games. It's still Virginia. It's still Tony Bennett. It's still the toughest team to score on in the United States. So, no, the No. 9 Florida State Seminoles aren't taking the visiting Cavaliers lightly just because they dropped two close games in the last week (at Boston College and at home to Syracuse in overtime). "Virginia's system speaks for itself," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "And that's one of the reasons I think we've had some very good games against them lately, because of the respect we have for them." Don't miss out on our great Hoops coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

The last time the two programs met was in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament last March. The Seminoles became the last team to beat the 2019 Cavaliers that night as Bennett's squad went on to win six straight games and claim the national championship over the course of the next three weeks. Fast forward to now. Florida State is the team that is ranked in the Top 10. Florida State is the one that's tied atop the ACC standings. Florida State is the one that is riding a seven-game winning streak. And Virginia is the one looking to pull off the upset as FSU opened as a 6.5-point favorite. "We know Virginia is bringing their 'A' game," Hamilton said. "We know we've got to bring our 'A' game." Most importantly, they're going to have to figure out a way to score. Against a team that once again appears to be a juggernaut on defense. Virginia leads the nation in points allowed per game -- opponents are averaging less than 50 per game against the Cavaliers. Part of that is because they are once again one of the slowest-paced teams in the United States. And part of that is because they are really good at making teams take contested, well-defended shots. Virginia also leads the country in field-goal percentage defense (34.6 percent). "It can stagnate you quick if you don't do the right thing," said senior guard Trent Forrest. "I feel like with them, they're always going to have that. So even if they're not hitting shots (on offense), they can still hold you to way below your average if you don't execute right."

