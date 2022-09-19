Florida State left Friday night's Louisville game with quite a few notable injuries.

What extent any of those linger into this week was not clarified after the game. It also was not clarified on FSU's updated depth chart, which was shared Monday morning and saw no changes from the previous week's depth chart.

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis, who left the Louisville game with a leg injury, remains listed as the starting quarterback.

FSU defensive end Jared Verse, who left with an apparent knee injury, is listed as the co-starter at defensive end alongside Derrick McLendon, as he was last week.

Additionally, FSU defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, who did not travel for the Louisville game, is listed as the starting defensive tackle alongside nose guard Robert Cooper. Malcolm Ray, who suffered an injury late in the game, is still listed as one of Cooper's two co-backups.

Robert Scott Jr. is still listed as the starting left tackle after leaving in the second half with an apparent leg injury.

And finally, cornerback Omarion Cooper, who played just four snaps against Louisville, is still listed as one of the team's two starting cornerbacks.

All this to say, the depth chart tells us nothing about each of their statuses entering the home game against the Eagles. FSU head coach Mike Norvell may share a bit more clarity during his 11:30 a.m. Monday press conference, which will be streamed on Seminoles.com with live updates on our board.