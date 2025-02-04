No fanfare for Leonard Hamilton, but FSU grits out a win to halt skid

Leonard Hamilton stood in front of Florida State's bench, coaching as if Tuesday night was a normal February ACC matchup. He implored freshman AJ Swinton to get his hands up and defend an inbounds pass. He paced up to the scorer's table and back to the bench, hands in pockets, always watching, encouraging (at times yelling) and directing.

A day after after saying he would resign at season's end, Hamilton and the Seminoles gritted out a 67-60 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night. It helps, of course, when Jamir Watkins scores 19 of FSU's first 43 points as the Seminoles were able to snap a four-game slide.

Watkins finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in 36 minutes, while Malique Ewin scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in 34 minutes.

Swinton added nine points on 5 of 6 shooting.

There was no pregame mention of Hamilton's resignation as FSU coach, just the standard pregame warmups. After the starters were announced, a sparse crowd of maybe 2,000 applauded Hamilton. It was a late-arriving crowd, with about 4,000 sprinkled around the lower bowl of the arena.

FSU started cold, trailing 17-7 with 12:10 until halftime. The Seminoles soon rallied with a 20-2 run, went cold again and led just 29-28 at the break.

It was a snapshot of a season in 20 minutes, the inconsistency Hamilton had discussed throughout the first 22 games of the year.

The second half was a struggle for both teams. Notre Dame finished with 16 turnovers. FSU had 18 turnovers.

But FSU (14-9, 5-7 ACC) edged out the win and kept some slim chances at a spot in the NIT alive. That's not the postseason Hamilton or the Seminoles want. But it would be the first time FSU played in any postseason since March 2021.

Markus Burton scored 25 points on 10 of 22 shooting for Notre Dame (10-12, 4-7), which had 16 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points.

The Seminoles struggled for the last few weeks, dropping four games that were all viewed as winnable. Now they get a week off before a road game at Wake on Feb. 12, followed by a home game a few days later against KenPom's No. 28 team, Clemson.