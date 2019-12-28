And while there were a few questions about the Seminoles' Sun Bowl matchup with Arizona State (Dec. 31, 2 p.m. ET, CBS), many others were about the last year or two at Florida State, what went wrong, and where the program is heading in the future.

"Some people ask, 'Do you regret coming down to Florida State from Michigan State?' and stuff like that," Barnett said. "Not at all. Not at all. Because I know I was led down here. I'm a spiritual person, so I know for a fact that I was supposed to be down here for these two years. It didn't work out my way, that I thought it was going to work out. I thought we'd be preparing for a national championship and things like that."

Barnett was co-defensive coordinator at Michigan State, his alma mater, when he signed on in 2018 lead the Seminoles' defense for former head coach Willie Taggart.

He pledged that FSU's defense would play "fast, physical and aggressive" and said he looked forward to helping the Seminoles become the type of punishing unit that Florida State was famed for having under legendary defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews.

It never happened.

The Seminoles ranked No. 80 nationally in total defense during his first season, and they regressed to 98th one year later. The scoring defense improved slightly from No. 90 nationally to No. 72.

Barnett still has one more year on his original three-year contract, but he won't be working for the Seminoles after the Sun Bowl. New FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who was brought in to replace Taggart earlier this month, already has hired his next defensive coordinator -- Adam Fuller, who worked for him last season at Memphis.

On Saturday, Barnett was asked how he has been able to focus on his current job and bowl preparations knowing that he won't be retained by Norvell.

"My spirituality is first," Barnett said with a smile. "That's how I do it. With God, all things are possible, and that's how I'm doing it. So I have peace. I really do. And I'm excited about the next door that's going to open. ... Hopefully, you can feel that from me, because I'm really excited about it -- the next door. This was a door that was open for me, now it's closed. Move to the next, and I'm excited about what that's going to be. Not sure what it's going to be yet, but I'll know soon."