Florida State is facing what appears to be one of the toughest tests left on its schedule this weekend at Doak Campbell Stadium. The 16th-ranked Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) head to Tallahassee looking to snap the No. 4 Seminoles' (6-0, 4-0) 12-game winning streak and beat FSU for the first time in program history. Before Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game on ABC, we wanted to get some inside knowledge on Duke. Devils Illustrated publisher Conor O'Neill answered five questions for us about the Blue Devils ahead of the battle of two of the last three teams that are undefeated in ACC play.

1. Mike Elko’s turnaround at Duke has been one of the more remarkable storylines in college football the last few seasons. If you had to pinpoint one or two things that have been the biggest reasons for his success, what would they be? It’s kind of a two-parter. One is the impact of David Feeley, the strength and conditioning coach. FSU fans will love this — he was at Miami but Mario Cristobal brought his own guy from Oregon, so Feeley was available in the same month that Elko came to Duke. Elko has told us the S&C hire was more important to him than the coordinator hires. It’s paid off and is obvious when you see how much bigger and faster Duke is compared to the 2020-21 seasons, in which the Blue Devils were a combined 5-18. Part two is kind of tied in and it’s just an overall vibe shift. Things had grown stale under David Cutcliffe, and Elko and his staff have breathed new life into the program. It’s difficult to really quantify, but there’s just an energy shift and approach that changed in the last 22 months — as corny as that sounds. 2. How has Elko built this roster for success? Don’t be exact but how many of the contributing players are players he inherited and developed, how many are players from the high school ranks and how much of it is the transfer portal, which certainly works a bit differently at Duke than it does at FSU? There are certain positions — offensive line and secondary — where transfers have been necessary, and where Duke has gotten some of its key players. But part of the impressive nature of the turnaround is how many of these guys were also starters on teams finishing last in the ACC. Riley Leonard was a project of a freshman and started a game in 2021; don’t think anybody had him being an NFL draft pick (this year or next) at that point. Others like him, in small roles under the previous staff, have thrived — Jordan Moore, Jordan Waters, Brandon Johnson. And then there are players like DeWayne Carter, Dorian Mausi and Jalon Calhoun who had large roles on bad teams, now playing starring roles on an upper-echelon ACC team.

