Nole Your Enemy: 5 questions about Duke entering Saturday's ranked matchup
Florida State is facing what appears to be one of the toughest tests left on its schedule this weekend at Doak Campbell Stadium.
The 16th-ranked Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) head to Tallahassee looking to snap the No. 4 Seminoles' (6-0, 4-0) 12-game winning streak and beat FSU for the first time in program history.
Before Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game on ABC, we wanted to get some inside knowledge on Duke. Devils Illustrated publisher Conor O'Neill answered five questions for us about the Blue Devils ahead of the battle of two of the last three teams that are undefeated in ACC play.
1. Mike Elko’s turnaround at Duke has been one of the more remarkable storylines in college football the last few seasons. If you had to pinpoint one or two things that have been the biggest reasons for his success, what would they be?
It’s kind of a two-parter.
One is the impact of David Feeley, the strength and conditioning coach. FSU fans will love this — he was at Miami but Mario Cristobal brought his own guy from Oregon, so Feeley was available in the same month that Elko came to Duke.
Elko has told us the S&C hire was more important to him than the coordinator hires. It’s paid off and is obvious when you see how much bigger and faster Duke is compared to the 2020-21 seasons, in which the Blue Devils were a combined 5-18.
Part two is kind of tied in and it’s just an overall vibe shift. Things had grown stale under David Cutcliffe, and Elko and his staff have breathed new life into the program. It’s difficult to really quantify, but there’s just an energy shift and approach that changed in the last 22 months — as corny as that sounds.
2. How has Elko built this roster for success? Don’t be exact but how many of the contributing players are players he inherited and developed, how many are players from the high school ranks and how much of it is the transfer portal, which certainly works a bit differently at Duke than it does at FSU?
There are certain positions — offensive line and secondary — where transfers have been necessary, and where Duke has gotten some of its key players.
But part of the impressive nature of the turnaround is how many of these guys were also starters on teams finishing last in the ACC.
Riley Leonard was a project of a freshman and started a game in 2021; don’t think anybody had him being an NFL draft pick (this year or next) at that point. Others like him, in small roles under the previous staff, have thrived — Jordan Moore, Jordan Waters, Brandon Johnson.
And then there are players like DeWayne Carter, Dorian Mausi and Jalon Calhoun who had large roles on bad teams, now playing starring roles on an upper-echelon ACC team.
3. No doubt one of the biggest storylines entering this game is the status of Duke QB Riley Leonard entering Saturday’s game. What is the latest on his status? If Henry Belin IV has to play Saturday, what should FSU fans know about his skill-set and how it differs from Leonard’s?
Elko told us on Monday he’s “day-to-day” — aren’t we all, in mid-October? — and said on his radio show, “I do think there’s a chance we get him back and get him healthy by Saturday.”
I’m not going to tell you Elko is pulling the Dumb and Dumber GIF here — so you’re saying there’s a chance!? — but that leaves a lot up for interpretation.
If it’s Belin, the description starts with one word: Raw. I think of him as Cutcliffe’s final QB project, a large-bodied, rocket-armed QB from an unconventional place — in this case, New York. One of the fall camp quotes from offensive coordinator Kevin Johns about Belin was that Belin could throw the ball 70 yards without much effort, but it was getting him live reps and smoothing out the edges that would turn him into an ACC starter.
So, he got those reps last weekend against N.C. State. Belin did what was asked and needed to win the game, completing four passes, two of them touchdowns. He connected on one double-move for a touchdown and threw a first-play touchdown when Duke’s defense set him up inside N.C. State’s 10-yard line.
4. Duke’s defense doesn’t seem to be loaded with star players but the results this season have been undeniable. What have been the biggest keys to their success? How much of that has to do with Elko given his pedigree as a defensive coach?
Elko is the first to pass credit away from himself when it comes to the defense, which is a little harder to do this season when his defensive coordinator (Tyler Santucci) is a first-time play-caller who’s been mentored by Elko at four schools. In some areas Elko isn’t directly involved, you can still trace the lineage back to him as the reason the defense operates in certain ways.
Depth is one of the biggest keys that isn’t talked about enough with Duke’s defense. The defensive line rotation goes 8-9 deep and a few of them will bounce around between interior and end spots. The staff has four linebackers for two spots, two options at nickel (though Brandon Johnson is really underrated) and four options at cornerback.
Limiting explosive plays has been important, too. Elko was bothered by how Duke played pass defense last year. Part of changing that was a different technique, and part was going out and getting older, longer corners — Myles Jones from Texas A&M is 6-4, Al Blades Jr. from Miami is 6-1 — who had size to challenge bigger-bodied receivers.
5. It seems FSU’s easiest path to offensive success will come on the ground. What were Clemson and Notre Dame able to do to have the rushing success they had against Duke earlier this season? How replicatable do you think it will be for FSU?
About limiting explosives … Clemson had a 49-yarder that inflated their average, and Notre Dame had a 34-yarder on a fake punt and 30 yards on the game-winner by Audric Estimé, when Duke’s second level was non-existent.
It’s hard to come away from those games thinking Duke was dominated on the ground. There was a lot of bend-don’t-break to Duke’s game against Clemson, and that game plan was predicated on not giving up deep shots — which is why Clemson took a ton of underneath options and between-tackles runs with Will Shipley and Mafah.
Looking at what Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson (if healthy) can do, I’d suspect a similar game plan … which means FSU could need some patience in running the ball.
