This weekend will mark the 10th straight year that the Florida State football team has faced off against Louisville. And yet, this game will certainly be a bit different. For the No. 4 Seminoles (12-0, 8-0 in ACC), it's their first ACC Championship Game appearance since 2014. For the No. 14 Cardinals (10-2, 7-1), it will be their first ACCCG appearance since joining the conference ahead of the 2014 season. While FSU has some familiarity with Louisville, this year's team is quite a bit different than the U of L team the Seminoles last faced in September 2022. Jeff Brohm left Purdue to return to his hometown and alma mater to lead the Cardinals after the 2022 season and has found great success in year one with a revamped roster through the transfer portal. To get a better idea of the Cardinals entering Saturday's game (8 p.m. on ABC), I caught up with CardinalSports publisher Ty Spalding, asking him five questions about Louisville before Saturday's clash.

1. Obviously the Jeff Brohm hire was viewed as a slam dunk when it was made but I doubt many people thought it would lead to this level of immediate success. What has been the biggest key to him taking Louisville to 10 wins in Year 1? How effectively he used the portal? His coaching hires? His offensive acumen as a playcaller? Spalding: For me, it's pretty simple. Jeff Brohm changed the mindset of the locker room from hoping that they would win games to believing that they would win games. Brohm took the foundation that was here, re-tooled it, and cultivated a group that approaches every game with the thought of going 1-0 each week. This has been about as seamless of a transition as you will see at the P5 level, and there has been a real buy-in from players who were recruited by the previous staff. Of course, Jeff used the portal to plug holes and he has hit on just about every transfer he brought in. Both of his starting offensive tackles are transfers. Both of his safeties are transfers. His best wide receiver is a transfer. It's been a perfect blend of transfers and guys who have been developed over the years. 2. There have been a few very high highs this season for the Cardinals (convincing win over Notre Dame, shutout of Duke, win at Miami) but also a few head-scratching moments (loss at Pitt, Kentucky loss). How has the fanbase handled the season overall? Are the vibes still very high? Spalding: Obviously rivalry games mean a lot, and with Brohm being from Louisville, he cares about the Louisville-Kentucky rivalry more than just about any head coach Louisville could have. And, like the fanbase, he was extremely animated following the loss to Kentucky. A few folks close to him said this was the most mad they've ever seen him. With that being said, most people here are still taking in the historical season that has Louisville playing in their first ever ACC Championship and are looking at the bigger picture. The bigger picture being that the future is very bright with Jeff Brohm at the helm, and there are still two massive games left on the schedule. The vibes are very good here, even with the losses to Pitt and Kentucky, and the fanbase is as invested in football as they have been in quite some time.

Louisville native and former U of L quarterback Jeff Brohm has led the Cardinals to their first-ever ACC Championship Game in his first season as head coach. (Jamie Rhodes/USA Today Sports Images)

3. In your opinion, who has been the most important offensive player to the Cardinals’ success this season? Is it Jack Plummer reuniting with Brohm and bringing that experience? Jawhar Jordan establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the ACC? Jamari Thrash opening up the passing game as a transfer addition? Spalding: Jack Plummer has played in 41 college football games and has been with Jeff Brohm for four of his five seasons at the Power Five level. His familiarity with what Jeff and Brian Brohm (QBs & OC) want to do on offense has helped this new system and has been a key in implementing a brand new system. The coaches leaned on Plummer in the off-season to be an extension of the staff and bring the rest of the offensive players along in terms of grasping the playbook. Jawhar Jordan and Jamari Thrash both got off to blazing starts to the 2023 campaign, but have been slowed by nagging injuries in recent weeks. Both players have played the last two weeks, but Thrash has had some uncharacteristic drops, and Jordan hasn't had that extra gear when hitting the open field. I still think if there's one skill position player that makes everything go, it's Jawhar Jordan. He opens up everything this offense is predicated on, and is a game changer when he's at 100 percent. It's worth noting that he didn't play really at all in the loss to Pittsburgh, further cementing the belief that he's Louisville's most impactful player. 4. Louisville’s defense, especially against the run, has been quite impressive this season. What has been the biggest key to that success and what area do you think is the defense’s biggest weakness? Spalding: Louisville's run defense has gotten a big lift from the scheme that defensive coordinator Ron English has implemented. The 4-2-5 defense has allowed Louisville to play two defensive tackles in the middle, and has given the linebackers free reign to play downhill. Highly-touted transfer Jerymayne Lole has had a very good season in the middle, and defensive end Ashton Gillotte continues to play the run well in addition to rushing the passer. The weakness over the last two games has been the secondary giving up explosives. Louisville has a true CB1 in Quincy Riley, and their CB2, Jarvis Brownlee, has been banged up. Replacing Brownlee has been a challenge and teams have taken advantage of the backups that have seen increased playing time. 5. A lot on the line for both teams Saturday night. FSU looking to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff while Louisville is seeking its first ACC Championship in program history. How do you see the game playing out? Spalding: The reputation around Jeff Brohm is that he's great at getting his teams up for the big games. I would say this one qualifies as a big game. Dating back to his days at Purdue, Jeff has had a knack for being up for the moment. I expect that to be the case on Saturday, especially when you factor in the loss to Kentucky. Jeff will be as motivated as ever to right that wrong, and I'd be shocked if Louisville comes out flat. I'll take Louisville and the upset, 31-24.