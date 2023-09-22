With Florida State's showdown with Clemson just a day away, we thought we would get an insider's perspective on Dabo Swinney's 2023 football team. Grayson Mann who writes for the Clemson Rivals site Tiger Illustrated took the time earlier this week to answer six questions about the 2-1 Tigers ahead of the ACC‘s biggest matchup of the early football season.

Question: This is Garrett Riley's first season as the OC, how much improvement has the offense made from game one to game three and what is different about Riley's offense compared to Dabo's offenses of years past?

Answer: When the offseason excitement of Garrett Riley amounted to only seven points on the road against Duke, fans weren’t particularly pleased with how things were kicked off. Looking past the final score, there was plenty of evidence that Riley’s scheme did enough to win in a normal situation. There was nothing ordinary, however, in Clemson’s opener. The Tigers went 1-4 in the red zone, with every failed attempt resulting from a sloppy turnover. A fumbled handoff after being setback from a false start on the one, another fumble on the one-yard line, and a miss from Robert Gunn left plenty of points on the board for the offense. The stats are there, as the Tigers posted 200 yards through the air and the ground in back-to-back games for the first time since 2019. For Cade Klubnik and the offense, Riley has brought in change that has been refreshing for fans to consume and friendly for a quarterback with only four starts to his name. When looking back on last year and comparing it to now, Riley’s scheme has receivers consistently open to give Klubnik easy throws to settle in early on. He’s cut the number of plays down with different variations and route combinations for his unit to work with, giving his players the freedom to change at the line of scrimmage. There’s more for a defense to process, with Riley throwing in different looks, such as empty concepts and two back sets. There’s more being thrown at an opposing defense than the product on the field put out for the last two years. The offense has shown promising growth through the first three games but faces a hefty examination on Saturday.

Question: Cade Klubnik looked a lot more comfortable vs. FAU than he did against Duke, where has he improved the most over three games, what are the strengths of his game right now and do they believe he is still the guy to lead this offense for the next several seasons? Answer: Klubnik only has four starts in his career, but there is much to unpack in a small sample size. He blew fans away in relief of Uiagalelei in the ACC Championship, with many eager to see what his second year had in store. After shaky back-to-back performances against Duke and Charleston Southern, Klubnik put together his best half of the season against FAU. The sophomore went 13-17 with three total touchdowns in a 34-point half, looking more decisive and getting the ball out of his hands quicker. Klubnik’s displayed flashes of what made him a highly sought out prospect before stepping onto Clemson’s campus. His energy is evident, which is consistently on display compared to the quiet manner of his predecessor. Riley’s offense is tailored to his quarterback’s ability to process the field and use his athleticism to make plays with his arm and legs, leading to early success. Like the entire offense, the Seminole defense will significantly test how much Klubnik has progressed. Saturday’s matchup will strongly indicate his capability to be Clemson’s long-term answer.

Question: The strength of FSU defense is it front four both against the run and pass. According to PFF they have allowed a lot of pressures and hurries, how good is this offensive line and can they protect the QB vs. FSU? Answer: Clemson’s offensive line will face its greatest challenge on Saturday. Returning four starters on the line following the departure of Jordan McFadden to the NFL, the position group received various praise from staff and players alike. Returners such as Marcus Tate, Will Putnam, Walker Parks, and Freshman All-American Blake Miller appeared to be a strong core. Once the left tackle starter was announced, many believed this unit to be a strength of the team paired with a new offense. So far? The group hasn’t necessarily lived up to the billing. Through three games, the offensive line has struggled to consistently create holes in the run game while displaying ineffectiveness to keep the pocket clean. The line has gone through rotation due to injury, with Walker Parks out against FAU and with Tristan Leigh and Colin Sadler unable to separate as the clear left tackle. Consistent protection against FAU is one thing; doing that against Jared Verse and the vaunted FSU front seven is a different level. Expect Riley to get the ball out of Klubnik’s hands quickly. Running backs Phil Mafah and Shipley have been in the backfield together for various plays this year but will be asked to take on extra blocks to gift their quarterback extra time.



Question: What are the strengths of the Clemson defense and how do their DBs and LBs matchup against FSU's skill position players? Answer: Like the offense, Wes Goodwin has his hands full Saturday afternoon against an FSU offense full of talent. The big names known by most are the likes of Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., but Goodwin will ask a lot out of his younger defenders. Freshmen defensive linemen Peter Woods, TJ Parker, and nickel Khalil Barnes will have a chance to enter the national scene. Woods and Parker may not officially be starters, but their play makes it difficult to justify keeping them off the field. The freshman has provided depth to the defensive line, preventing any drop-off when there’s a switch within this unit. Regarding the Clemson secondary, Nate Wiggins is the leading man in this group. Last fall, Wiggins’ name was well known, but not in the way he wanted. After several injuries to the Clemson secondary, Wiggins and other young corners were tasked with keeping Sam Hartman and the Wake Forest offense at bay. Hartman was on the verge of sealing a monumental upset in double overtime, looking to pick on Wiggins just one more time. He might’ve been picked on all day, but Wiggins got the last laugh. From then on, he blossomed into one of the best corners in the conference, with a pick-six against UNC to clinch the ACC Championship. Expect Wiggins, Barnes, and Andrew Mukuba to lead the way in trying to shut down the various weapons Jordan Travis can choose from.

Question: The Clemson defense has been very aggressive in blitzing on third down so far this season. Do you expect them to bring as much pressure against Jordan Travis and FSU? Answer: Out of all the goals Clemson has to accomplish on Saturday, containing Jordan Travis is at the top of the list. While the expectation is that the Tigers will continue to bring the heat, Goodwin should exercise caution. Travis’ ability to turn a six-yard sack into a scramble for yardage leaves opponents stunned, with Seminole fans grinning from ear to ear. As to who should follow Travis as a spy, it falls into the hands of junior linebacker Barrett Carter. Carter’s ability to go sideline to sideline and make plays is critical to Clemson’s success and will be relied upon more than ever against the most talented quarterback they will play all year.

