In this week's edition of the Osceola's Nole Your Enemy Scouting Report host Pat Burnham is joined by Kelly Quinlan, publisher of the Rivals Georgia Tech site, JacketsOnLine.com, to give FSU's fans a closer look at the Yellow Jackets in advance of the Seminoles matchup against Tech on Saturday in Tallahassee.

Kelly offers his insight on the Georgia Tech (3-4 overall) but 2-1 under interim coach Brent Key, who took over after Geoff Collins was fired following the Yellow Jackets' fourth game, a loss to UCF.

Talking points include the difference in the program since Key has taken over for Collins, the health and availability of quarterback Jeff Sims, who has been battling a foot injury the last several weeks, plus an in-depth look at Yellow Jackets on both sides of the ball.

The guys finish their conversation talking about who may or may not be candidates for head coach at Georgia Tech, which is in the process of a national search to replace Collins. Of course, one of the names you hear is that of former FSU defensive back and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Kelly offers his thoughts on whether Sanders is a legitimate candidate. Other names discussed for the opening include Key, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O' Brien, Marshall head coach Charles Huff and Baltimore Ravens assistant coach George Godsey.