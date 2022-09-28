In this week's edition of the Osceola's Nole Your Enemy opponent preview, host Pat Burnham is joined by Deacon Illustrated publisher Conor O'Neill, who gives provides FSU fans with an in-depth look at the Wake Forest 2022 team and season.

Pat and Conor discussed Sam Hartman and his outstanding group of wide receivers, how Hartman helps the Deacs' running game and whether the Wake Forest running game might have come to life after picking up over 100 yards on the ground against Clemson, who had only given up 79 yards of rushing combined vs. its first two FBS opponents this season.

Conor also gives his take on what new Wake defensive coordinator Brad Lambert has brought to the Deacs' defense. It hasn't been a great year for the Wake Forest in most statistical categories (93rd in points allowed, 78th in total defense and 68th in rushing defense), although they do rank 24th in the country in sacks (24) and 22nd in tackles for loss (29), where they had least 14 players have at least one stop behind the line of scrimmage.