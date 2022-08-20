Nole Your Enemy: LSU

The Osceola's Patrick Burnham discusses how LSU has looked in camp with Ron Higgins of Tiger Details. FSU and LSU will face off in New Orleans on Sept. 4.

You can also listed to the discussion between Patrick and Ron in the Osceola's podcast feeds on Apple or Spotify at the links below.

We'll have more with Higgins and Tiger Details closer to the game.

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify