In this week's edition of the Osceola's Nole Your Enemy Scouting Report, host Pat Burnham is joined by the publisher of the Rivals NC State site, Wolfpack Central's Jacey Zembal, to give Osceola subscribers a closer look at the Wolfpack ahead of Saturday night's big ACC Atlantic showdown in Raleigh.

Both FSU and NC State need a win to keep pace with Clemson and Syracuse in the Atlantic division. Jacey offers his thoughts of the Wolfpack's offense and its quarterback Devin Leary. He also breaks down a very tough NC State defense.

In addition, Jacey offers some recommendations on some places of interest around the NC State campus that FSU fans might enjoy including a couple of his favorite restaurants.