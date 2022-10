In this week's Nole Your Enemy opponent preview, host Pat Burnham is joined by Larry Williams who is a senior writer for the Clemson Rivals site, Tiger Illustrated. Williams offers his thoughts on the Tigers' 6-0 start.

Talking points include the development of Clemson QB DJ Uagalelei, the Tigers' playmakers at receiver, running back Will Shipley and the offensive line. The guys also discuss the Tigers on defense.

Clemson could enter the game as healthy as it has been all season on defense.The guys also talk about new Clemson DC Wes Goodwin and the evolution of the Tigers since he has taken over the defense. They also talk special teams.