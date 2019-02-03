Warchant.com

Although he is committed to the Miami Hurricanes, Palm Beach Central wide receiver Bryan Robinson could have a tough decision to make between the Hurricanes and Florida State down the line.

When Robinson committed to the 'Canes, Ron Dugans was the receivers coach he expected to be playing for.

Now, Dugans is the wide receivers coach at Florida State.

So, it wasn't entirely surprising when the four-star wide receiver made the trip up to Tallahassee for Saturday's Florida State Junior Day.

"It was a real good experience at FSU. This was my first time here at FSU," Robinson said. "I saw a lot of things I liked today at Florida State."

The visit was educational in more ways than one. Not only was the talented wideout seeing FSU's campus and stadium for the first time, but he also got a crash course in what the Seminoles' offense will look like under new coordinator Kendal Briles.

"I like how they use their receivers -- explosive and will score a lot -- and throwing the ball around a lot," he said. "It was my first time meeting Coach Briles. He's a good coach and has a good plan."