Florida State is officially on a recruiting roll heading into Wednesday's early signing period. And most importantly, the Seminoles are making major waves on their biggest area of need -- the offensive line.

Shortly after getting a commitment from junior college lineman Jay Williams, the Seminoles landed another commitment Monday from Miami Central standout Maurice Smith.

Smith had originally committed to Boston College but changed his mind after visiting FSU this past weekend.

Unlike Williams, who is projected as a tackle, Smith will likely line up at center or guard.