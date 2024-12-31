Noles in NFL: Braden Fiske has two sacks in Week 17

RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Six carries for 18 yards and two catches for 15 yards. Season: 98 carries, 379 yards, 2 TDs and 12 catches, 64 yards, 3 TDs
TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Played but did not record a stat in loss to LA Chargers. Season: 1 catch, 1 yard.
TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Season: 63 carries, 291 yards, 1 TD and six catches for 59 yards.
LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Two tackles in loss to Detroit, Bethune’s first game back since Nov. 17. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.
DE Brian Burns (Giants): Six tackles in win over Indianapolis. Season: 66 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles.
WR Keon Coleman (Bills): Three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in win over NY Jets. Season: 27 catches for 525 yards, four touchdowns.
DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Inactive due to injury. Season: 46 tackles, nine pass breakups.
OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): 995 snaps, graded at 79.2 with five sacks allowed at guard by PFF this season.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): One tackle in loss to Baltimore. Season: 30 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries.
DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Two tackles and two sacks in win vs. Arizona. Season: 43 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.
PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on FGs (30 yards) and 6 of 6 on PATs in victory over Indianapolis. Season: 7 of 9 on FGs, 14 of 14 on PATs
LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): One tackle in win at New Orleans. Season: Five tackles.
DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Three tackles in overtime loss at Washington. Season: 16 tackles and a sack.
DB Renardo Green (49ers): Four tackles in loss to Detroit. Season: 58 tackles, forced fumble, interception.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Made a 25-yard field-goal attempt in loss to Miami. Season: 17 of 26 on field-goal attempts and 16 of 19 on extra-point attempts.
DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Two tackles and two sacks in win at New England. Season: 90 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception.
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Out for the season with a torn Achilles.
DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Five tackles in win over Tennessee. Season: 37 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in win at Pittsburgh. Season: Seven tackles.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): One tackle in win at Cleveland. Season: 57 tackles, two interceptions, one sack.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): He has been suspended three games (without pay) by the NFL for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Season: Four tackles.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Inactive with a knee injury. Season: Three tackles.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): On the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Season: 13 tackles.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Five tackles in win over Dallas. Season: 41 tackles, eight sacks.
QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Travis had “some setbacks” in his recovery and won’t play in 2025.
DE Jared Verse (Rams): Two tackles in a win over Arizona. Season: 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups.
DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Two tackles in loss to Detroit. Season: 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks.
WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Played but did not record a stat in win over Dallas. Season: Two catches on 10 targets for 14 yards.
QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Will likely be inactive for finale due to shoulder injury. Season: 181 of 296 for 2,121 yards, 13 TDs and 12 INTs.