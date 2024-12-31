Noles in NFL: Braden Fiske has two sacks in Week 17

RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Six carries for 18 yards and two catches for 15 yards. Season: 98 carries, 379 yards, 2 TDs and 12 catches, 64 yards, 3 TDs

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Played but did not record a stat in loss to LA Chargers. Season: 1 catch, 1 yard.

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Season: 63 carries, 291 yards, 1 TD and six catches for 59 yards.

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Two tackles in loss to Detroit, Bethune’s first game back since Nov. 17. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Six tackles in win over Indianapolis. Season: 66 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles.

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): Three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in win over NY Jets. Season: 27 catches for 525 yards, four touchdowns.

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Inactive due to injury. Season: 46 tackles, nine pass breakups.

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): 995 snaps, graded at 79.2 with five sacks allowed at guard by PFF this season.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): One tackle in loss to Baltimore. Season: 30 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries.

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Two tackles and two sacks in win vs. Arizona. Season: 43 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.



