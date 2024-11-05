Noles in NFL: Braden Fiske has two sacks in win over Seattle

RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Six carries for 46 yards in win over Indianapolis. Season: 46 carries, 193 yards, 1 TD and six catches, 23 yards, 1 TD

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): One catch for 1 yard (his first in the NFL) in overtime loss at Tennessee.

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Eight carries for 37 yards in a win over Chicago. Season: 39 carries, 154 yards, 1 TD and three catches for 30 yards.

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Bye week. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Four tackles in loss to Washington. Season: 32 tackles, five sacks.

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): One catch for 21 yards, will have an MRI on his wrist. Season: 21 catches for 396 yards, three touchdowns.

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Two tackles in loss at Philadelphia. Season: 36 tackles.

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Graded a season-best 82.3 in win over Jacksonville. Season: 72.9 PFF grade.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Suspended four games for violating NFL’s substance abuse policy. Season: 18 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery.

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Four tackles, two sacks in overtime win at Seattle. Season: 26 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.



