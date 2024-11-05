Noles in NFL: Braden Fiske has two sacks in win over Seattle

in other news
Veterans lead the way in FSU's season-opening win vs. Northern Kentucky
Monday night was the official debut of quite a new faces on the Florida State men's basketball team.But it was a
Seminole Sidelines: Norvell broadly mentions changes, wrapping up FSU-UNC
Mike Norvell referencing the need for changes as he evaluates the program, final thoughts on FSU-UNC.
Live Updates: FSU basketball opens season vs. Northern Kentucky
Follow along as the Seminoles kick off their 2024-25 season Monday night at the Tuck.
Timpson has 22 rebounds, FSU sets school record for points in rout of UNF
Florida State couldn’t have asked for a better debut to the 2024-25 season.
Justin Cryer's diagnosis not as bad as feared, will miss Notre Dame game
Florida State sophomore linebacker Justin Cryer will miss the Notre Dame game due to injury.
RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Six carries for 46 yards in win over Indianapolis. Season: 46 carries, 193 yards, 1 TD and six catches, 23 yards, 1 TD
TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): One catch for 1 yard (his first in the NFL) in overtime loss at Tennessee.
TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Eight carries for 37 yards in a win over Chicago. Season: 39 carries, 154 yards, 1 TD and three catches for 30 yards.
LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Bye week. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.
DE Brian Burns (Giants): Four tackles in loss to Washington. Season: 32 tackles, five sacks.
WR Keon Coleman (Bills): One catch for 21 yards, will have an MRI on his wrist. Season: 21 catches for 396 yards, three touchdowns.
DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Two tackles in loss at Philadelphia. Season: 36 tackles.
OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Graded a season-best 82.3 in win over Jacksonville. Season: 72.9 PFF grade.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Suspended four games for violating NFL’s substance abuse policy. Season: 18 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery.
DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Four tackles, two sacks in overtime win at Seattle. Season: 26 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.
PK Graham Gano (Giants): Gano has been out indefinitely with a hamstring injury.
LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): One tackle in loss at Cincinnati. Season: Three tackles.
DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Played but did not record a stat in win over Dallas. Season: Four tackles.
DB Renardo Green (49ers): Bye week. Season: 15 tackles.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 1 of 2 on FG attempts, including a miss from 50+ yards in loss to LA Chargers.
DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Seven tackles in win over Cleveland. Season: 45 tackles, one sack.
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee
DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): One tackle in loss at Philadelphia. Season: 16 tackles.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Played but did not record a stat in overtime win over Tampa Bay. Season: Three tackles.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): One tackle, one interception in loss at Buffalo. Season: 29 tackles.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Did not play against Cincinnati.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Did not play due to knee injury and is considered questionable to play NY Giants. Season: Three tackles.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): On the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Season: 13 tackles.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Five tackles, two sacks in win over Jacksonville. Season: 19 tackles, five sack.
QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list.
DE Jared Verse (Rams): Four tackles, one sack in overtime win at Seattle. Season: 33 tackles, 3.5 sack, one forced fumble.
DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): One tackle in loss at Arizona. Season: 28 tackles.
WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Played but did not record a stat in win over Jacksonville. Season: One catch for nine yards.
QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Completed 26 of 46 passes for 235 yards, 1 TD and three INTs in loss to LA Chargers. Season: 59 of 99 for 652 yards, five TDs and three INTs.
Note: Keir Thomas is on the Rams’ practice squad. Cam Erving is on the Texans’ practice squad. Fabien Lovett is on the Chiefs’ practice squad.