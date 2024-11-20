Noles in NFL: Braden Fiske, Renardo Green stand out in week 11

RB Cam Akers (Vikings): 10 carries for 25 yards and two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown in win at Tennessee. Season: 69 carries, 256 yards, 1 TD and nine catches, 43 yards, 2 TDs

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Played but did not record a catch in loss at LA Rams.

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Bye week. Season: 49 carries, 216 yards, 1 TD and five catches for 55 yards.

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Suffered a sprained MCL and will be out indefinitely. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Bye week. Season: 46 tackles, six sacks.

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): He has missed two games with a wrist injury. Season: 22 catches for 417 yards, three touchdowns.

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Four tackles in loss at Detroit. Season: 43 tackles.

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Graded at 73.0 at guard by PFF this season.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Two tackles in win at Dallas on Monday. Season: 20 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery.

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Three tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble in victory at New England. Season: 29 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): Bye week. Season: 3 of 4 on FGs, 2 of 2 on PATs

LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): One tackle in win at Miami. Season: Four tackles.

DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Played but didn’t record a stat in loss at Denver. Season: Six tackles.

DB Renardo Green (49ers): Eight tackles and one pass breakup in a loss against Seattle. Season: 28 tackles.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Went 0 for 2 on FG attempts in loss at New Orleans. Season: 14 of 20 on field-goal attempts and 10 of 12 on extra-point attempts.

DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Ten tackles in win over Cincinnati. Season: 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee

DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Three tackles in a loss to Detroit. Season: 21 tackles.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Played but did not record a stat in win over Buffalo. Season: Three tackles.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Five tackles and an interception in win over Las Vegas. Season: 40 tackles, two interceptions.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Miami. Season: Three tackles.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Questionable with a knee injury. Season: Three tackles.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): On the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Season: 13 tackles.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles, one sack in win over Washington. Season: 23 tackles, six sacks.

QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list.

DE Jared Verse (Rams): Five tackles, one sack, one forced fumble (and recovery) in loss to Miami. Season: 42 tackles, 4.5 sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Two tackles in loss to Green Bay. Season: 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks.

WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Played but did not record a catch in win at Washington. Season: Two catches for 14 yards.

QB Jameis Winston (Browns): 30 of 46 for 395 yards, two touchdowns in loss at New Orleans. Season: 89 of 145 for 1,047 yards, seven TDs and three INTs.