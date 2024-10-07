Noles in NFL: Cam Akers, Keon Coleman score TDs

RB Cam Akers (Texans): Nine carries for 42 yards and a touchdown to go with two catches for five tackles in win over Buffalo. Season: 148 rushing yards, 1 TD and four catches, 16 yards, 1 TD

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Has played in three games but not recorded a stat.

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Did not play vs. San Francisco. Season: 25 carries, 81 yards and two catches, 12 yards.

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Arizona. Season: 1 tackle (on Sept. 29 vs. NE).

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Two tackles, one sack in win at Seattle. Season: 15 tackles, two sacks.

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): One catch for a 49-yard touchdown in loss at Houston. Season: Nine catches for 175 yards, two touchdowns.

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Four tackles in win over Indianapolis

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Graded at 70.5 by Pro Football Focus, but he has allowed three sacks in 2024.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Two tackles in win over Buffalo. Season: 10 tackles, two sacks.

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Three tackles in loss to Green Bay. Season: 17 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): Out due to hamstring injury.

LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): First NFL tackle in loss at Denver on Sunday.

DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Played but did not record a stat in OT win over Tampa. Season: Three tackles.

DB Renardo Green (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Arizona. Season: Four tackles.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 2 on FG attempts, including a 51-yarder in loss at Washington

DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Bye week. Season: 21 tackles, one sack.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee

DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): One tackle in win over Indianapolis. Season: 11 tackles.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Play on Monday Night Football vs. New Orleans.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Five tackles in win at New England. Season: 20 tackles.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in win over Baltimore

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Denver. Season: Two tackles.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Bye week. Season: 13 tackles.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Bye week. Season: Eight tackles, one sack.

QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list.

DE Jared Verse (Rams): Three tackles in loss to Green Bay. Season: 22 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Two tackles in win over Carolina. Season: 15 tackles.

WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Bye week. Season: One catch for nine yards.

QB Jameis Winston (Browns): 1 of 1 for 16 yards in loss at Washington. Season: 1 of 1 for 16 yards, five carries for two yards.

Note: Keir Thomas is on the Rams’ practice squad. Cam Erving is on the Texans’ practice squad. Fabien Lovett is on the Chiefs’ practice squad.