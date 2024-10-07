Noles in NFL: Cam Akers, Keon Coleman score TDs

RB Cam Akers (Texans): Nine carries for 42 yards and a touchdown to go with two catches for five tackles in win over Buffalo. Season: 148 rushing yards, 1 TD and four catches, 16 yards, 1 TD
TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Has played in three games but not recorded a stat.
TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Did not play vs. San Francisco. Season: 25 carries, 81 yards and two catches, 12 yards.
LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Arizona. Season: 1 tackle (on Sept. 29 vs. NE).
DE Brian Burns (Giants): Two tackles, one sack in win at Seattle. Season: 15 tackles, two sacks.
WR Keon Coleman (Bills): One catch for a 49-yard touchdown in loss at Houston. Season: Nine catches for 175 yards, two touchdowns.
DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Four tackles in win over Indianapolis
OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Graded at 70.5 by Pro Football Focus, but he has allowed three sacks in 2024.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Two tackles in win over Buffalo. Season: 10 tackles, two sacks.
DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Three tackles in loss to Green Bay. Season: 17 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.
PK Graham Gano (Giants): Out due to hamstring injury.
LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): First NFL tackle in loss at Denver on Sunday.
DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Played but did not record a stat in OT win over Tampa. Season: Three tackles.
DB Renardo Green (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Arizona. Season: Four tackles.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 2 of 2 on FG attempts, including a 51-yarder in loss at Washington
DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Bye week. Season: 21 tackles, one sack.
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee
DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): One tackle in win over Indianapolis. Season: 11 tackles.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Play on Monday Night Football vs. New Orleans.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Five tackles in win at New England. Season: 20 tackles.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in win over Baltimore
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Denver. Season: Two tackles.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): Bye week. Season: 13 tackles.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Bye week. Season: Eight tackles, one sack.
QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list.
DE Jared Verse (Rams): Three tackles in loss to Green Bay. Season: 22 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble.
DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Two tackles in win over Carolina. Season: 15 tackles.
WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Bye week. Season: One catch for nine yards.
QB Jameis Winston (Browns): 1 of 1 for 16 yards in loss at Washington. Season: 1 of 1 for 16 yards, five carries for two yards.
Note: Keir Thomas is on the Rams’ practice squad. Cam Erving is on the Texans’ practice squad. Fabien Lovett is on the Chiefs’ practice squad.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple