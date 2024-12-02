Noles in NFL: Derwin James has 10 tackles, INT in Chargers' win

A look back at week 13 stats for Florida State players in the NFL, including some games on Thanksgiving and Friday. Jameis Winston and Dustin Hopkins will play for the Browns on Monday Night Football at Denver.

RB Cam Akers (Vikings): 4 carries for 22 yards a touchdown in win over Minnesota. Season: 76 carries, 297 yards, 1 TD and 10 catches, 49 yards, 2 TDs

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Indianapolis.

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Three carries for 20 yards in loss at Minnesota. Season: 56 carries, 254 yards, 1 TD and five catches for 55 yards.

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Suffered a sprained MCL and has been placed on the injured reserve. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Three tackles at Dallas. Season: 52 tackles, six sacks.

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): He hasn’t played since Nov. 3 due to a wrist injury but is questionable for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. Season: 22 catches for 417 yards, three touchdowns.

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Two tackles in loss to Houston. Season: 45 tackles, nine pass breakups.

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): 772 snaps and graded at 78.6 at guard by PFF this season.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Two tackles in win to Jacksonville. Season: 24 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery.

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Two tackles in victory at New Orleans (also returned a fumble for a TD that was later ruled an incomplete pass). Season: 35 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 2 of 2 on FGs (including a 47-yarder) and 2 of21 on PATs in loss at Dallas. Season: 5 of 6 on FGs, 5 of 5 on PATs

LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Kansas City. Season: Four tackles.

DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Two tackles in loss to LA Chargers. Season: Eight tackles.

DB Renardo Green (49ers): Six tackles in loss at Buffalo. Season: 39 tackles, forced fumble, interception.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Plays at Denver on Monday night. Season: 15 of 21 on field-goal attempts and 11 of 13 on extra-point attempts.

DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): 10 tackles and an interception in victory at Atlanta. Season: 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee

DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Houston. Season: 21 tackles.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Played but did not record a stat in victory over Las Vegas. Season: Five tackles.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): One tackle in loss at Green Bay. Season: 45 tackles, two interceptions, one sack.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Did not play in loss at Kansas City. Season: Four tackles.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): DNP with a knee injury. Season: Three tackles.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): On the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Season: 13 tackles.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Five tackles in win at Baltimore. Season: 30 tackles, seven sacks.

QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said last week that Travis had “some setbacks” in his recovery and won’t play in 2025.

DE Jared Verse (Rams): Five tackles in victory at New Orleans. Season: 54 tackles, 4.5 sack, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Three tackles in a loss at Detroit. Season: 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks.

WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Missed game vs. Baltimore due to a hamstring injury. Season: Two catches on eight targets for 14 yards.

QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Plays on Monday night vs. Denver. Season: 107 of 172 for 1,266 yards, seven TDs and four INTs.