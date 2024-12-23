Noles in NFL: Renardo Green has 10 tackles for 49ers

Week 16 stats from FSU players in the NFL:
RB Cam Akers (Vikings): One carry for three yards in win at Seattle. Season: 92 carries, 361 yards, 2 TD and 10 catches, 49 yards, 2 TDs
TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Buffalo.
TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Inactive due to injury. Season: 63 carries, 291 yards, 1 TD and six catches for 59 yards.
LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Suffered a sprained MCL and has been placed on the injured reserve. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.
DE Brian Burns (Giants): Two tackles in loss at Atlanta. Season: 60 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles.
WR Keon Coleman (Bills): One catch for 17 yards in win over New England. Season: 24 catches for 498 yards, three touchdowns.
DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Inactive due to injury. Season: 46 tackles, nine pass breakups.
OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): 861 snaps and graded at 79.4 at guard by PFF this season.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Four tackles in loss at Kansas City. Season: 29 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries.
DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Three tackles in win at NY Jets. Season: 41 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.
PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on PATs in loss at Baltimore. Season: 6 of 8 on FGs, 8 of 8 on PATs
LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in win over Jacksonville. Season: Four tackles.
DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): One tackle in win over NY Giants. Season: 14 tackles and a sack.
DB Renardo Green (49ers): Ten tackles in loss at Miami. Season: 54 tackles, forced fumble, interception.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Missed an extra-point attempt in loss at Cincinnati. Season: 16 of 25 on field-goal attempts and 16 of 19 on extra-point attempts.
DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Five tackles in win over Denver. Season: 88 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception.
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Out for the season with a torn Achilles.
DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Four tackles in loss at Las Vegas. Season: 32 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): No tackles in win over Houston. Season: Six tackles.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Five tackles in win over San Francisco. Season: 56 tackles, two interceptions, one sack.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): He has been suspended three games (without pay) by the NFL for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Season: Four tackles.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Inactive with a knee injury. Season: Three tackles.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): On the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Season: 13 tackles.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): One tackle in loss at Washington. Season: 36 tackles, eight sacks.
QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Travis had “some setbacks” in his recovery and won’t play in 2025.
DE Jared Verse (Rams): Five tackles and a fumble recovery in win at NY Jets. Season: 63 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups.
DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Three tackles in loss to Detroit. Season: 43 tackles, 3.5 sacks.
WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): No catches in loss at Washington. Season: Two catches on 10 targets for 14 yards.
QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Inactive for Cincinnati game due to shoulder injury. Season: 181 of 296 for 2,121 yards, 13 TDs and 12 INTs.
