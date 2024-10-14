Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win

RB Cam Akers (Texans): Two carries for -1 yards in win over New England. Season: 147 rushing yards, 1 TD and four catches, 16 yards, 1 TD

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Has played in four games but has not recorded a stat.

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Five carries for 26 yards in loss at Green Bay. Season: 30 carries, 107 yards and two catches, 12 yards.

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): One tackle, one fumble recovery in win over Seattle. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Eight tackles, one sack in loss to Cincinnati. Season: 23 tackles, three sacks.

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): Plays at NY Jets on Monday. Season: Nine catches for 175 yards, two touchdowns.

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Eight tackles in loss to Chicago at London. Season: 32 tackles.

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Graded at 69.2 by Pro Football Focus, but he has allowed three sacks in 2024.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Eight tackles, fumble recovery in win at New England. Season: 18 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery.

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Rams had a bye. Fiske has a sore shoulder. Season: 17 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): Gano has been out indefinitely but an update is expected on his status Wednesday.

LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Pittsburgh. Season: One tackle.

DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Played but did not record a stat in win at Carolina. Season: Three tackles.



