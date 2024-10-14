Advertisement

Published Oct 14, 2024
Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win
circle avatar
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
Twitter
@bobferrante

RB Cam Akers (Texans): Two carries for -1 yards in win over New England. Season: 147 rushing yards, 1 TD and four catches, 16 yards, 1 TD

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Has played in four games but has not recorded a stat.

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Five carries for 26 yards in loss at Green Bay. Season: 30 carries, 107 yards and two catches, 12 yards.

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): One tackle, one fumble recovery in win over Seattle. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Eight tackles, one sack in loss to Cincinnati. Season: 23 tackles, three sacks.

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): Plays at NY Jets on Monday. Season: Nine catches for 175 yards, two touchdowns.

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Eight tackles in loss to Chicago at London. Season: 32 tackles.

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Graded at 69.2 by Pro Football Focus, but he has allowed three sacks in 2024.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Eight tackles, fumble recovery in win at New England. Season: 18 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery.

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Rams had a bye. Fiske has a sore shoulder. Season: 17 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): Gano has been out indefinitely but an update is expected on his status Wednesday.

LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Pittsburgh. Season: One tackle.

DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Played but did not record a stat in win at Carolina. Season: Three tackles.


DB Renardo Green (49ers): Six tackles, one interception for a 20-yard return in win at Seattle. Season: 10 tackles.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 3 of 4 on FG attempts, including a 49-yarder in loss at Philaldelphia

DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Three tackles in win at Denver. Season: 24 tackles, one sack.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee

DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Chicago at London. Season: 11 tackles.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Bye week. Season: Two tackles.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Bye week. Season: 20 tackles.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Denver.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Atlanta. Season: Three tackles.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): He was placed on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury and will miss at least the next four games. Season: 13 tackles.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Five tackles, one sack in win over Cleveland. Season: 13 tackles, two sack.

QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list.

DE Jared Verse (Rams): Bye week. Season: 22 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Four tackles, one sack in win over Jacksonville in London. Season: 19 tackles.

WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Played but did not record a stat in win over Cleveland. Season: One catch for nine yards.

QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Philadelphia. Season: 1 of 1 for 16 yards, five carries for two yards.

Note: Keir Thomas is on the Rams’ practice squad. Cam Erving is on the Texans’ practice squad. Fabien Lovett is on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

