Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win

FSU at Miami set for night time kickoff
Florida State's trend of playing night games in 2024 will continue in the coming weeks.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on Duke, young standouts after Monday practice
What did the FSU head coach have to say in his first media availability of Duke week?
Observations: FSU softball plays third exhibition game
Notes and thoughts on newcomers as the Florida State softball team played an exhibition on Saturday.
Observations: FSU baseball's exhibition games vs. Auburn in Pensacola
First impressions of FSU's newcomers on Saturday.
Live updates: FSU vs. Auburn in Pensacola
FSU faces Auburn in an exhibition on Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola.
RB Cam Akers (Texans): Two carries for -1 yards in win over New England. Season: 147 rushing yards, 1 TD and four catches, 16 yards, 1 TD
TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Has played in four games but has not recorded a stat.
TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Five carries for 26 yards in loss at Green Bay. Season: 30 carries, 107 yards and two catches, 12 yards.
LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): One tackle, one fumble recovery in win over Seattle. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.
DE Brian Burns (Giants): Eight tackles, one sack in loss to Cincinnati. Season: 23 tackles, three sacks.
WR Keon Coleman (Bills): Plays at NY Jets on Monday. Season: Nine catches for 175 yards, two touchdowns.
DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Eight tackles in loss to Chicago at London. Season: 32 tackles.
OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Graded at 69.2 by Pro Football Focus, but he has allowed three sacks in 2024.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Eight tackles, fumble recovery in win at New England. Season: 18 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery.
DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Rams had a bye. Fiske has a sore shoulder. Season: 17 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.
PK Graham Gano (Giants): Gano has been out indefinitely but an update is expected on his status Wednesday.
LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Pittsburgh. Season: One tackle.
DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Played but did not record a stat in win at Carolina. Season: Three tackles.
DB Renardo Green (49ers): Six tackles, one interception for a 20-yard return in win at Seattle. Season: 10 tackles.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 3 of 4 on FG attempts, including a 49-yarder in loss at Philaldelphia
DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Three tackles in win at Denver. Season: 24 tackles, one sack.
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee
DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Chicago at London. Season: 11 tackles.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Bye week. Season: Two tackles.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Bye week. Season: 20 tackles.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Denver.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Atlanta. Season: Three tackles.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): He was placed on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury and will miss at least the next four games. Season: 13 tackles.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Five tackles, one sack in win over Cleveland. Season: 13 tackles, two sack.
QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list.
DE Jared Verse (Rams): Bye week. Season: 22 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble.
DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Four tackles, one sack in win over Jacksonville in London. Season: 19 tackles.
WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Played but did not record a stat in win over Cleveland. Season: One catch for nine yards.
QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Philadelphia. Season: 1 of 1 for 16 yards, five carries for two yards.
Note: Keir Thomas is on the Rams’ practice squad. Cam Erving is on the Texans’ practice squad. Fabien Lovett is on the Chiefs’ practice squad.
