Noles in NFL: Trey Benson has big day in Cardinals' win

RB Cam Akers (Vikings): 13 carries for 38 yards and one catch for nine yards in win over Jacksonville. Season: 59 carries, 231 yards, 1 TD and seven catches, 32 yards, 1 TD
TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Played but did not record a catch in victory at Chicago.
TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Ten carries for a season-best 62 yards and two catches for 25 yards in win over the NY Jets (both season highs). Season: 49 carries, 216 yards, 1 TD and five catches for 55 yards.
LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in win at Tampa. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.
DE Brian Burns (Giants): Nine tackles and a sack in overtime loss to Carolina. Season: 46 tackles, six sacks.
WR Keon Coleman (Bills): He missed the Colts game with a wrist injury and will not play against Kansas City on Sunday. Season: 22 catches for 417 yards, three touchdowns.
DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Three tackles in loss to Minnesota. Season: 39 tackles.
OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Graded at 73.0 at guard by PFF this season.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): Served a four-game suspension for violating NFL’s substance abuse policy. He is eligible to return against Dallas on Monday. Season: 18 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery.
DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Miami. Season: 26 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.
PK Graham Gano (Giants): Gano returned from a hamstring injury, making 1 of 2 field-goal attempts in an overtime loss to Carolina. He made a 42-yarder and two extra-point attempts.
LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Bye week. Season: Three tackles.
DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Two tackles in a loss at New Orleans. Season: Six tackles.
DB Renardo Green (49ers): Five tackles and two pass breakups in a win over Tampa. Season: 20 tackles.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): Bye week. Season: 14 of 18 on field-goal attempts and 10 of 12 on extra-point attempts.
DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Four tackles in win over Tennessee. Season: 49 tackles, one sack.
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee
DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Two tackles in a loss to Minnesota. Season: 18 tackles.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Played but did not record a stat in win over Denver. Season: Three tackles.
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Six tackles in win at LA Rams. Season: 35 tackles, one interception.
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Bye week. Season: Three tackles.
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Did not play due to knee injury against NY Giants. Season: Three tackles.
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): On the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Season: 13 tackles.
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): One tackle in win at Dallas. Season: 20 tackles, five sacks.
QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list.
DE Jared Verse (Rams): Four tackles, one sack, one forced fumble (and recovery) in loss to Miami. Season: 37 tackles, 4.5 sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery.
DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): One tackle in loss to New England. Season: 29 tackles.
WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): One catch for five yards in win at Dallas. Season: Two catches for 14 yards.
QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Bye week. Season: 59 of 99 for 652 yards, five TDs and three INTs.
