Noles in NFL: Week 15 stats

Stats from around the NFL from Florida State alumni in week 15 games.

RB Cam Akers (Vikings): Plays the Bears on Monday. Season: 81 carries, 334 yards, 1 TD and 10 catches, 49 yards, 2 TDs

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Arizona.

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): Five carries for 22 yards in win over New England. Season: 63 carries, 291 yards, 1 TD and six catches for 59 yards.

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Suffered a sprained MCL and has been placed on the injured reserve. Season: Two tackles, one fumble recovery.

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Two tackles and a sack in loss to Baltimore. Season: 58 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles.

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): Had one catch for 64 yards in win at Detroit. This was his first game back since Nov. 3 due to wrist injury. Season: 23 catches for 481 yards, three touchdowns.

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): Did not play in loss to NY Jets. Season: 45 tackles, nine pass breakups.

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): 830 snaps and graded at 80.2 at guard by PFF this season.

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): One tackle in win over Miami. Season: 25 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries.

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Two tackles in win at San Francisco. Season: 38 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 2 of 2 on PATs in loss to Baltimore. Season: 6 of 8 on FGs, 7 of 7 on PATs

LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Plays Atlanta on Monday. Season: Four tackles.

DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): Plays Las Vegas on Monday. Season: 12 tackles and a sack.

DB Renardo Green (49ers): Three tackles in loss to LA Rams. Season: 44 tackles, forced fumble, interception.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): He was declared inactive vs. Kansas City but is expected to return to kick next week. Season: 16 of 25 on field-goal attempts and 16 of 18 on extra-point attempts.

DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Six tackles in loss to Tampa Bay. Season: 83 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Out for the season with a torn Achilles.

DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Two tackles in loss to NY Jets. Season: 28 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): One tackle in win at Cleveland. Season: Six tackles.

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Two tackles in loss at Houston. Season: 51 tackles, two interceptions, one sack.

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Plays Atlanta on Monday. Season: Four tackles.

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): DNP with a knee injury. Season: Three tackles.

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): On the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Season: 13 tackles.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Five tackles in win at Baltimore. Season: 30 tackles, seven sacks.

QB Jordan Travis (Jets): On the inactive list. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Travis had “some setbacks” in his recovery and won’t play in 2025.

DE Jared Verse (Rams): Two tackles in win at San Francisco. Season: 58 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Plays Minnesota on Monday. Season: 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks.

WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Played but did not record a catch in win over Pittsburgh. Season: Two catches on eight targets for 14 yards.

QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Completed 16 of 25 passes for 146 yards and three interceptions in loss to Kansas City. Season: 181 of 296 for 2,121 yards, 13 TDs and 12 INTs.