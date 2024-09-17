Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Sep 17, 2024
Noles in NFL: Week 2 wraps up
circle avatar
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
Twitter
@bobferrante

Week 2 of the NFL schedule is in the books. Here are highlights of FSU players in the NFL

RB Cam Akers (Texans): Seven carries for 32 yards and one catch for three yards in Houston’s win over Chicago. Akers did not play in week 1.

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Played but did not record a stat in overtime loss to Seattle

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): 11 carries for 10 yards and one catch for seven yards in win over LA Rams.

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Minnesota

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Three tackles in loss to Washington

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): One target but no catches in win over Miami

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): One tackle in loss to Cleveland

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Started in loss to Atlanta

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): One tackle, one sack in win over Chicago

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Three tackles, fumble recovery in loss to Arizona

PK Graham Gano (Giants): He will miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury, coach Brian Daboll said.

LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in win at Baltimore

DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): One tackle in win over Philaldephia

DB Renardo Green (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Minnesota

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 3 of 3 on FG attempts, including a 53-yarder in win at Jacksonville

DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Six tackles in win at Carolina

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee and is out for the season.

DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Three tackles in loss to Cleveland

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in win over Cincinnati

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Three tackles in loss to Buffalo

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in win over Baltimore

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Played but did not record a stat in win over LA Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): One tackle in win over Carolina

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Four tackles (two solo) in loss to Atlanta

QB Jordan Travis (Jets): Begins the season on the inactive list

DE Jared Verse (Rams): Seven tackles, one forced fumble in loss to Arizona

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Two tackles in loss at Houston

WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Targeted once but no catches in loss to Atlanta

QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Had two carries for four yards in win at Jacksonville. Winston did not attempt a pass.

Note: Keir Thomas is on the Rams’ practice squad. Cam Erving is on the Texans’ practice squad. Fabien Lovett is on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement