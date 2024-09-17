Noles in NFL: Week 2 wraps up

Week 2 of the NFL schedule is in the books. Here are highlights of FSU players in the NFL

RB Cam Akers (Texans): Seven carries for 32 yards and one catch for three yards in Houston’s win over Chicago. Akers did not play in week 1.

TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Played but did not record a stat in overtime loss to Seattle

TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): 11 carries for 10 yards and one catch for seven yards in win over LA Rams.

LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Minnesota

DE Brian Burns (Giants): Three tackles in loss to Washington

WR Keon Coleman (Bills): One target but no catches in win over Miami

DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): One tackle in loss to Cleveland

OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Started in loss to Atlanta

DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): One tackle, one sack in win over Chicago

DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Three tackles, fumble recovery in loss to Arizona

PK Graham Gano (Giants): He will miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury, coach Brian Daboll said.

LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in win at Baltimore

DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): One tackle in win over Philaldephia

DB Renardo Green (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Minnesota

PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 3 of 3 on FG attempts, including a 53-yarder in win at Jacksonville

DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Six tackles in win at Carolina

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee and is out for the season.

DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Three tackles in loss to Cleveland

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in win over Cincinnati

DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Three tackles in loss to Buffalo

DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in win over Baltimore

DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Played but did not record a stat in win over LA Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): One tackle in win over Carolina

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Four tackles (two solo) in loss to Atlanta

QB Jordan Travis (Jets): Begins the season on the inactive list

DE Jared Verse (Rams): Seven tackles, one forced fumble in loss to Arizona

DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Two tackles in loss at Houston

WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Targeted once but no catches in loss to Atlanta

QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Had two carries for four yards in win at Jacksonville. Winston did not attempt a pass.

Note: Keir Thomas is on the Rams’ practice squad. Cam Erving is on the Texans’ practice squad. Fabien Lovett is on the Chiefs’ practice squad.