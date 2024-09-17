Noles in NFL: Week 2 wraps up

Week 2 of the NFL schedule is in the books. Here are highlights of FSU players in the NFL
RB Cam Akers (Texans): Seven carries for 32 yards and one catch for three yards in Houston’s win over Chicago. Akers did not play in week 1.
TE Jaheim Bell (Patriots): Played but did not record a stat in overtime loss to Seattle
TB Trey Benson (Cardinals): 11 carries for 10 yards and one catch for seven yards in win over LA Rams.
LB Tatum Bethune (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in loss to Minnesota
DE Brian Burns (Giants): Three tackles in loss to Washington
WR Keon Coleman (Bills): One target but no catches in win over Miami
DB Ronald Darby (Jaguars): One tackle in loss to Cleveland
OL Landon Dickerson (Eagles): Started in loss to Atlanta
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (Texans): One tackle, one sack in win over Chicago
DT Braden Fiske (Rams): Three tackles, fumble recovery in loss to Arizona
PK Graham Gano (Giants): He will miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury, coach Brian Daboll said.
LB Amari Gainer (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in win at Baltimore
DE Eddie Goldman (Falcons): One tackle in win over Philaldephia
DB Renardo Green (49ers): Played but did not record a stat in loss at Minnesota
PK Dustin Hopkins (Browns): 3 of 3 on FG attempts, including a 53-yarder in win at Jacksonville
DB Derwin James Jr. (Chargers): Six tackles in win at Carolina
DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): Announced he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game at Tennessee and is out for the season.
DB Jarrian Jones (Jaguars): Three tackles in loss to Cleveland
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles in win over Cincinnati
DB Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins): Three tackles in loss to Buffalo
DE Janarius Robinson (Raiders): Played but did not record a stat in win over Baltimore
DB Jammie Robinson (Panthers): Played but did not record a stat in win over LA Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers): One tackle in win over Carolina
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Four tackles (two solo) in loss to Atlanta
QB Jordan Travis (Jets): Begins the season on the inactive list
DE Jared Verse (Rams): Seven tackles, one forced fumble in loss to Arizona
DE DeMarcus Walker (Bears): Two tackles in loss at Houston
WR Johnny Wilson (Eagles): Targeted once but no catches in loss to Atlanta
QB Jameis Winston (Browns): Had two carries for four yards in win at Jacksonville. Winston did not attempt a pass.
Note: Keir Thomas is on the Rams’ practice squad. Cam Erving is on the Texans’ practice squad. Fabien Lovett is on the Chiefs’ practice squad.
