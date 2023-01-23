News More News
Noles in the NFL: Divisional playoff stats

Derrick Nnadi had two tackles and a sack in the win over the Jaguars.
Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

A large group of FSU players competed in the divisional playoffs over the weekend, with a few advancing to the conference championship games.

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Corbin signed a futures deal with the Giants for 2023.

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on PAT attempts in loss at Philadelphia. Regular season: 29 of 32 on FGs, 32 of 34 on extra-point attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 52.0 overall grade by PFF on 125 snaps this season.

CB Xavier Rhodes (Cowboys): Rhodes was active but did not play in loss at San Francisco. Regular season: Four tackles with Buffalo. He also had three tackles in the wild card win at Tampa.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): Three tackles and 1.5 sacks in win at NY Giants. Eagles will host the 49ers in the NFC championship game. Regular season: 48 tackles, 11 sacks and one interception (for a 42-yard touchdown).

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): He had four tackles in the regular season and is on the practice squad.

DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Robinson was placed on injured reserve before the regular-season finale.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Inactive. He has not played this season.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): Two tackles and one sack in win over Jacksonville.

Conference championship games

NFC: San Francisco at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. (FOX)

AFC: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)


