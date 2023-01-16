Noles in the NFL: Wild card stats, divisional round playoff schedule
Wild card weekend stats for FSU players in the NFL:
RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 15 carries for 60 yards in loss to NY Giants. Regular season: 264 carries, 1,173 yards (4.4-yard average) and eight touchdowns as well as 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): He was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the game at Minnesota but did not play.
PK Graham Gano (Giants): 1 of 1 on FG attempts (a 25-yarder) and 4 of 4 on PAT attempts in win at Minnesota. Regular season: 29 of 32 on FGs, 32 of 34 on extra-point attempts.
OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Earned a 52.0 overall grade by PFF on 125 snaps this season.
PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): He missed every game since mid-October due to injury. Regular season: 9 of 10 on FG attempts, 12 of 12 on PATs.
S Derwin James (Chargers): He had nine tackles in the loss at Jacksonville. Regular season: 115 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles.
CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): Three interceptions and three tackles in loss at Jacksonville. Regular season: 57 tackles, two INTs, one fumble recovery.
CB Xavier Rhodes (Cowboys): He was signed to the practice squad before the regular season finale and he could play at Tampa on Monday night.
A few Seminoles in the NFL were on teams that had byes as they earned the No. 1 seed. Those include:
DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): He did not play due to injury (neck) in regular season finale. Regular season: 48 tackles, 11 sacks and one interception (for a 42-yard touchdown).
DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): He had four tackles in the regular season.
DE Janarius Robinson (Eagles): Robinson was placed on injured reserve before the regular-season finale.
DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Inactive. Has not played this season.
DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): He had 25 tackles in the regular season
Divisional playoff schedule
Saturday's games
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)
NY Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday's games
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas or Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
