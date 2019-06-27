IMG Academy OL Atcavage commits to Florida State after recent offer
Shortly after extending a scholarship offer, Florida State football received a commitment at a major position of need.
When the right offer comes in there's no sense in waiting. For IMG Academy offensive lineman Alex Atcavage that offer came from Florida State. The Seminoles made their pitch on Wednesday, and Atcavage didn't make the staff wait long as he committed the following day.
The 'Noles weren't the only suitor for the rising lineman as Illinois, Indiana, NC State and Rutgers were just a few of his other offers. But it was the FSU offer that did the trick.
Atcavage becomes the second offensive line commitment in the 2020 class for FSU joining Zane Herring.
Shortly after he received the offer from FSU assistant coach Raymond Woodie, Atcavage made it clear how important it was to him.
"This is a huge offer for me,” he said. “This changes a lot.”
After an AMAZING conversation with @CoachWoodie I’m BLESSED and HONORED to receive an offer from The Florida State University!! 🍢 @joshgriffis__ #AGTG #PAStrong #EGSStrong #FearTheSpear #TomahawkNation #FSU #ACC pic.twitter.com/KZyZpH5gOJ— Alex Atcavage (@AlexAtcavage) June 26, 2019
Before that offer, it appeared Rutgers was holding the edge, but the ‘Noles quickly surged to the top. Atcavage becomes the 13th commitment in the 2020 class for Florida State.
COMMITTED. Please Respect My Decision. pic.twitter.com/BDLadOsJF0— Alex Atcavage (@AlexAtcavage) June 28, 2019