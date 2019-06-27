Shortly after extending a scholarship offer, Florida State football received a commitment at a major position of need.

When the right offer comes in there's no sense in waiting. For IMG Academy offensive lineman Alex Atcavage that offer came from Florida State. The Seminoles made their pitch on Wednesday, and Atcavage didn't make the staff wait long as he committed the following day.

The 'Noles weren't the only suitor for the rising lineman as Illinois, Indiana, NC State and Rutgers were just a few of his other offers. But it was the FSU offer that did the trick.

Atcavage becomes the second offensive line commitment in the 2020 class for FSU joining Zane Herring.

