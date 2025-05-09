Noles overcome early deficit, Faurot ties program record in Game 1 victory

Florida State's trip to the west coast got off to a slow start on Friday night as the Cal Golden Bears (19-28, 6-19 ACC) got out to an early 2-0 lead against the Seminoles (35-10, 15-7 ACC).

The Seminoles then plated eight runs over the next four innings to take the lead and pull away on route to an 8-2 victory in Game 1.

Cal opened the scoring in the second inning after first baseman Myles Bailey missed a toss to starting pitcher Jamie Arnold as he was running to cover the bag — resulting in an unearned run. The Golden Bears added another run in the third on a RBI single by Jacob French.

Drew Faurot kickstarted the FSU offense with a two-run homer in the 4th inning. It was Faurot's fifth home run in the last 10 at-bats.

Faurot later tied the program record for most consecutive hits (12) with another four hit outing. One of those four hits came in the 6th inning where Faurot mashed an RBI double to score Cal Fisher and Myles Bailey. Both Bailey and Fisher contributed RBI singles in the 7th.

Jackson West also contributed his first home run of the season in the 5th.

Jamie Arnold found his footing and produced four shutout innings to earn his 6th win of the season. Arnold pitched six innings, throwing just under 100 pitches and relinquishing only one earned run on six hits while striking out nine batters.

Joe Charles and Chris Knier added scoreless innings out of the bullpen to close the game for the Seminoles.