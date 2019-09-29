Rivals100 WR Bryan Robinson has certainly seen a lot of Florida State over the last several months. He visited during the spring and summer multiple times and was in Tallahassee again for the Seminoles' big Saturday Night Live event in July.

The only thing Robinson hadn't seen yet was what the Seminoles' offense would look like under new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles -- at least not in person.

That changed on Saturday

"I was very impressed with everything tonight," Robinson said. "I really like this offense a lot. It is fast, and I love how the offense is spread around to so many receivers. It's a wide-open attack. It's a fun offense."

Robinson arrived for the Florida State visit around noon and spent a good portion of the day with the coaches, mostly Briles and his main recruiter, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.