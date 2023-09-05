There was a time only a few years ago where it was a struggle for Florida State to field a competent offensive line unit of five players. It's safe to say those days are officially in the Seminoles' rearview mirror now. In FSU's season opener vs. No. 5 LSU, FSU didn't just trot out a single group of five offensive linemen. With a few rotations and pre-planned substitutions throughout the course of the game, FSU actually deployed a group of eight offensive linemen that collaborated to block for the offense Sunday night in Orlando. The unit wasn't perfect against a talented LSU defensive front. However, for the second time in as many years against LSU, FSU didn't allow a single sack in its 45-24 win over the Tigers. "I thought they did a great job," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of the offensive line on Tuesday. "There were some challenges that we faced throughout. I think we played eight different linemen, which is what we planned on. There were some really good performances. I think when you come out of a game not giving up any sacks against a talented defensive line, they were able to create some push at times, but I thought our guys, from the first quarter to the fourth quarter, I thought they got better throughout. "I think you're seeing the confidence of those guys being able to work together, but also the different combinations that were used. What I loved was just the toughness and the mindset." FSU offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins told the media multiple times throughout the preseason that the Seminoles were going to deploy a group of eight offensive line over the course of the season.

It's far from the norm, with most teams settling on a starting five and having no reason to shuffle players around unless an injury occurs. However, it's hard to argue with the results after the Seminoles' season opener. "Nobody was surprised on Sunday with the moves I was doing because they knew they were coming. There wasn't a sideline blow-up like, 'Why are you taking me out?' You knew you were coming out. It was already pre-planned," Atkins said. "I don't surprise those guys. We had open conversations about what I was going to do. They knew it was coming and they embrace it. They understand it worked out for the better for us because the matchups were better, I got a spell, I got hydrated, let's go back in there." After FSU started out with Robert Scott, Casey Roddick, Maurice Smith, D'Mitri Emmanuel and Jeremiah Byers as the starting five, Bless Harris worked in at left tackle after the first few series. Auburn transfer Keiondre Jones watched the entire first half from the sideline and then played the entire second half at the two guard spots. Darius Washington got eight snaps at right tackle late in the game. Among the offensive linemen, only Smith played all 68 of FSU's offensive snaps against the Tigers. "Be the best I can be when I'm needed. That's what I was thinking. I knew going in I might have limited snaps or whatever the case may be. Whenever I did get on the field, take advantage of it and be there for my team," Jones said when asked about his mindset entering the non-traditional offensive line approach. "I've got a lot of ball under my belt so when the guys are on the field and I'm not out there, I can still watch and see certain cues and when they get off on the sideline, I can tell them, 'Hey, he's doing this,' that kind of stuff that they may not see. Just kind of being the best teammate I can be and when I get on the field, being the best player I can be."