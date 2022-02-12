North Carolina crushes FSU in Chapel Hill; 'Noles drop sixth straight

The 'Noles were drubbed, 94-74, by North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicates. They are now 13-11 overall and 6-8 in the ACC.

The Seminoles have now followed that up with a six-game losing streak. And there's no way to know if this skid will end anytime soon.

Just last month, the Florida State men's basketball team ran off a six-game win streak.

The last time FSU lost six straight games was in February of 2005

And this might have been the ugliest loss of the last 17 years. It's certainly in the conversation.

The Seminoles were down 18-0 to start the game and were down 20-1 when leading scorer Caleb Mills went down with an ankle injury. Cam'Ron Fletcher scored the Seminoles'' first basket of the game with 11:30 left, and by that time they were down by 23 points.

And the Tar Heels' lead just kept expanding from there.

While Florida State, once again, had trouble mounting any sort of first-half offense, the home team couldn't miss from the floor. The Tar Heels shot an astounding 23 of 31 from the floor and 9 of 12 from 3.

Caleb Love hit his career high in made 3-pointers in the first half, finishing 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.

When the dust settled on one of the worst first halves of the Leonard Hamilton Era, Florida State trailed 62-24.

That 38-point lead was the largest North Carolina has ever had in an ACC home game.

The Seminoles outscored the Tar Heels in the second half 50-32, and Fletcher finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. But the game was never in doubt after the first five minutes.

Freshman Matthew Cleveland scored all 13 of his points in the second half, and senior RayQuan Evans had 13 as well.

The Seminoles play again on Tuesday night at home vs. Clemson.

----------------------------------------------------

Discuss this with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board