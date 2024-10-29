North Carolina HC Mack Brown talks about his team ahead of matchup vs. FSU

Here is some of what Brown had to say about his team and FSU.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown met with media on Monday afternoon. And while Brown did speak about the Tar Heels' game against FSU on Saturday, he spent most of his time addressing his team's win over Virginia to improve to 4-4 on the season.

Mack Brown on his football team after beating UVA to improve to 4-4 on the season and UNC's game against FSU this weekend:

"Winning is amazing, it solves a whole lot of issues, you've got fewer people in the training room, the attitude during team meeting yesterday was unbelievable, watching the highlights and being proud of themselves...everything that's good is kind of thrown out when you lose and everything that's bad is kind of pushed aside when you win the game, it's just all about winning and losing.

"I have said all along this was a team that I thought would keep getting better and we showed that Saturday. That's the best we've played as a game, as a team the entire game since Minnesota. And Minnesota's turned out to be a really good team.

"I think we are kind of growing up as a team. And this week will be a big challenge to see if we'll do that, to see if we'll go play again and it's Florida State, that hasn't changed. They're really talented. Did you watch them against Clemson? Did you watch them parts against Miami the other night? They're still really, really talented and really good, so it's on us to go down there and play well."