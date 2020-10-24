FSU head football coach Mike Norvell and his offense struck first but could not keep pace with a Louisville attack that racked up over 400 yards of first half offense en route to a 48-16 romp over the Seminoles. Jordan Travis, who did appear hobbled during the game, was "banged up" heading into practice said Norvell. FSU is off next week and return home to face Pittsburgh on Nov. 7.

