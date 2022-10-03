Ryan Fitzgerald’s missed field-goal attempts had been under the microscope, but the magnification intensifies when the kicks impact a score or Florida State’s play calling and strategy in a loss.

Fitzgerald’s 29-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide (right) in the second quarter of FSU’s 31-21 loss to Wake Forest. He is now 4 of 9 on the season from field-goal range, including a desperation 55-yarder late in the fourth quarter with the Seminoles trailing by 10 (and not 7) as Mike Norvell tried to cut the score after a drive fizzled and the team faced a fourth-and-20.

“We're going to go into this week and continue to push, continue to evaluate,” Norvell said. “Last week Ryan made every kick in practice. I felt very confident. Watched pregame, made every kick. Missed a 29-yard field goal right there before the half. I fully expect him to go out there and make it. Obviously just like with all other positions, we're going to go into practice. We're going to work. We're going to push and challenge guys.

“Everybody gets evaluated. I promise you we're going to put the best guy out there that we feel is going to give us the best opportunity to go win games, and Ryan has been that guy. We're going to go into practice, and I have the utmost belief that he is going to be that guy because I've seen him do it. I've seen him go out there and be able to execute in the moment.”

Fitzgerald has struggled this season, making a 30-yarder against Boston College but missing two kicks from 30-39 yards. He made 10 of 13 attempts from field-goal range in 2021.