Norvell again backs Fitzgerald, but says FSU will 'continue to evaluate'
Ryan Fitzgerald’s missed field-goal attempts had been under the microscope, but the magnification intensifies when the kicks impact a score or Florida State’s play calling and strategy in a loss.
Fitzgerald’s 29-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide (right) in the second quarter of FSU’s 31-21 loss to Wake Forest. He is now 4 of 9 on the season from field-goal range, including a desperation 55-yarder late in the fourth quarter with the Seminoles trailing by 10 (and not 7) as Mike Norvell tried to cut the score after a drive fizzled and the team faced a fourth-and-20.
“We're going to go into this week and continue to push, continue to evaluate,” Norvell said. “Last week Ryan made every kick in practice. I felt very confident. Watched pregame, made every kick. Missed a 29-yard field goal right there before the half. I fully expect him to go out there and make it. Obviously just like with all other positions, we're going to go into practice. We're going to work. We're going to push and challenge guys.
“Everybody gets evaluated. I promise you we're going to put the best guy out there that we feel is going to give us the best opportunity to go win games, and Ryan has been that guy. We're going to go into practice, and I have the utmost belief that he is going to be that guy because I've seen him do it. I've seen him go out there and be able to execute in the moment.”
Fitzgerald has struggled this season, making a 30-yarder against Boston College but missing two kicks from 30-39 yards. He made 10 of 13 attempts from field-goal range in 2021.
Norvell’s 233-word response defended his kicker, with conviction, and the coach later said, “I definitely believe he's going to respond the right way this week in practice, and he's got to go and apply into game time.”
Two weeks ago, Norvell definitively stated, “Ryan is our kicker” — which is what he said just days after Fitzgerald missed field-goal attempts of 36 yards and 37 yards in the 35-31 win over Louisville. On Monday, Norvell used the words “continue to evaluate” in his initial response after the latest misses. In fairness, Norvell's use of "continue to evaluate" is a frequent saying but it also leaves open the possibility the Seminoles would turn to another kicker, for example walk-on Aidan Shahriari.
Special teams coordinator John Papuchis said he has talked with Fitzgerald and liked his response.
“When he doesn’t do well or doesn’t do as expected, he certainly takes it to heart,” Papuchis said.. “You could see it on his face following the game the other night. I talked to him a little bit after the game but was trying to give him a little bit of space. But then yesterday came back just like all of our guys did ready to continue to work. Had what appeared to be a good attitude.
“Obviously, it’s not an easy thing that he’s going through but he’s doing the best he can to work through it and block out all the noise that isn’t beneficial and just focus on trying to get better every day. That’s really the message for everybody.”
