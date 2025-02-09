Norvell already seeing dividends of Gus Malzahn joining FSU staff as OC

The conversation that planted the seeds for Gus Malzahn's reunion with Mike Norvell wasn't expected to go to that topic.

The FSU head coach, who got his first FBS job as well as his first on-field coaching job under Malzahn when he was the offensive coordinator at Memphis 18 years ago, said Saturday at the first stop of this year's Seminole Booster tour that the two have stayed in touch since they stopped working together at the end of the 2008 season.

Norvell and Malzahn had late-season bye weeks this past season that aligned for their respective FSU and UCF teams and made time for one of those catch-up calls. As the call progressed, it became more and more clear to Norvell that Malzahn may be growing weary of some of the responsibilities less related directly to the football field that have fallen on head coaches in today's college football era.

"That was not necessarily the initial purpose of the call, but was one of those things that just in conversation got to kind of talk through possibilities of where he was, what his day-to-day looked like..." Norvell said Saturday. "The head coaching role, there's a lot that comes to it. He's done it at an elite level throughout his career and as college football continues to change, this position can get further and further away from some of the things that maybe we started off being able to do or having time to do. He's a football coach. He loves calling offense, he loves being able to pour into his players and be able to kind of have that day-to-day interaction."

This was something that Malzahn alluded to during his introductory FSU press conference after leaving his position as UCF head coach to become the Seminoles' offensive coordinator. He admitted to being a man who loves coaching football and that some of the roster management and such things during the transfer portal era have made him take a lesser role as an offensive playcaller.

Malzahn, who like Norvell has been an offensive playcaller for the majority of his head coaching career, gave up playcalling to Tim Harris Jr., now FSU's pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach, midway through UCF's 2024 season when he fired defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

Throughout his coaching career, from his coaching roots as a high-school coach in Arkansas to winning a national title as Auburn as offensive coordinator and losing in another national title game to FSU as a head coach, Malzahn has been regarded as an offensive mastermind.