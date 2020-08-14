On the heels of a chaotic Thursday, which saw conflicting viewpoints from FSU players on social media regarding the program's handling of safety guidelines, Mike Norvell blunted the noise Friday in saying the team is all on the "same page."

Norvell also discussed the play of the young defensive backs, the ability to recruit dual-sport athletes at Florida State, the development of his quarterbacks, and his expectations for Saturday evening's scrimmage. It will be FSU's first scrimmage of the preseason.

