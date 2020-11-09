After watching film on Sunday of the Florida State loss to Pitt, Mike Norvell cited poor field position creating a multitude of issues they were unable to overcome.

-- Says he will discuss personnel and injury updates on Wednesday

-- On if it's challenging to create a game plan around a quarterback who is unable to stay healthy, Norvell says it "does create issues" but they have a plan for their backup(s)

-- Likes the demeanor and attitude of Chubba Purdy. Norvell points out the unique situation of Purdy missing all the offseason training but is showing an understanding of where his eyes need to be and where the ball needs to go.

-- On Sunday walk-through: the players came in and worked, there weren't a lot of happy feelings. Players brought the right mindset and approach.

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **