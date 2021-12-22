Norvell coaching tree expands across country, reaches highest levels

Chris Marve stayed close to the East Coast, while Kenny Dillingham moved out West. They are now defensive and offensive coordinators at their respective schools -- Marve at Virginia Tech and Dillingham at Oregon.

They also represent two of the newest branches on the Mike Norvell coaching tree, which continues to produce extremely impressive results for the young head coach.

Norvell, who just finished his second year at Florida State and sixth overall, now has nine former assistant coaches serving as offensive, defensive or special-teams coordinators at FBS schools -- including six at the Power 5 level.

And now that Dan Lanning has been hired as head coach at Oregon, Norvell now has four former assistants serving as head coaches of Division-I programs: Lanning, Ryan Silverfield (Memphis). Will Hall (Southern Miss) and Chris Ball (Northern Arizona).

