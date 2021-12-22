 FSU football coach Mike Norvell impressive coaching tree
Norvell coaching tree expands across country, reaches highest levels

Ira Schoffel
Chris Marve stayed close to the East Coast, while Kenny Dillingham moved out West. They are now defensive and offensive coordinators at their respective schools -- Marve at Virginia Tech and Dillingham at Oregon.

They also represent two of the newest branches on the Mike Norvell coaching tree, which continues to produce extremely impressive results for the young head coach.

Norvell, who just finished his second year at Florida State and sixth overall, now has nine former assistant coaches serving as offensive, defensive or special-teams coordinators at FBS schools -- including six at the Power 5 level.

And now that Dan Lanning has been hired as head coach at Oregon, Norvell now has four former assistants serving as head coaches of Division-I programs: Lanning, Ryan Silverfield (Memphis). Will Hall (Southern Miss) and Chris Ball (Northern Arizona).

FSU football coach Mike Norvell now has former assistants serving as Division-I head coaches.
Norvell's track record has been particularly impressive on the offensive side of the ball.

He had different offensive coordinators in each of his four seasons at Memphis, and all three who left are now coordinators at Power 5 programs: Chip Long from 2016 is now at Georgia Tech after stints at other schools; Darrell Dickey from '17 is at Texas A&M; and Dillingham from '18 is at Oregon.

Norvell's 2019 offensive coordinator, Kevin Johns, is still with the Tigers in the same role.

Here's a look at each of the former Norvell assistants who are now D-I head coaches or FBS coordinators.

Note: There are many more former Norvell staffers who are now assistant coaches at the Division-I level (FSU placed that total at 41 coming into the 2021 season).

Norvell Coaching Tree's Highest Branches
Coach Position School Under Norvell

Dan Lanning

Head Coach

Oregon

LBs coach at Memphis ('16-17)

Ryan Silverfield

Head Coach

Memphis

OL coach at Memphis ('16-19)

Will Hall

Head Coach

Southern Miss

TE coach at Memphis ('18)

Chris Ball

Head Coach

Northern Arizona

Def. Coord. at Memphis ('16-18)

Kenny Dillingham

Off. Coordinator

Oregon

Posts at ASU, Memphis, FSU ('14-18, '20-21)

Darrell Dickey

Off. Coordinator

Texas A&M

RBs coach ('16), Off. Coord. ('17) at Memphis

Chip Long

Off. Coordinator

Georgia Tech

Off. Coord. at Memphis (2016)

Kevin Johns

Off. Coordinator

Memphis

Off. Coord. at Memphis (2019)

Chris Marve

Def. Coordinator

Virginia Tech

LBs coach at Florida St. ('20-21)

Scott Symons

Def. Coordinator

Liberty

ILBs coach at Memphis (2018)

Joe Lorig

Special Teams Coordinator

Penn State

Assistant at Memphis ('16-18)

Pete Lembo

Special Teams Coordinator

South Carolina

Assistant at Memphis ('19)

Curt Baldus

Special Teams Coordinator

Arkansas St.

Analyst at FSU ('20)

----------------------------------------------------

