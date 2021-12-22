Norvell coaching tree expands across country, reaches highest levels
Chris Marve stayed close to the East Coast, while Kenny Dillingham moved out West. They are now defensive and offensive coordinators at their respective schools -- Marve at Virginia Tech and Dillingham at Oregon.
They also represent two of the newest branches on the Mike Norvell coaching tree, which continues to produce extremely impressive results for the young head coach.
Norvell, who just finished his second year at Florida State and sixth overall, now has nine former assistant coaches serving as offensive, defensive or special-teams coordinators at FBS schools -- including six at the Power 5 level.
And now that Dan Lanning has been hired as head coach at Oregon, Norvell now has four former assistants serving as head coaches of Division-I programs: Lanning, Ryan Silverfield (Memphis). Will Hall (Southern Miss) and Chris Ball (Northern Arizona).
Norvell's track record has been particularly impressive on the offensive side of the ball.
He had different offensive coordinators in each of his four seasons at Memphis, and all three who left are now coordinators at Power 5 programs: Chip Long from 2016 is now at Georgia Tech after stints at other schools; Darrell Dickey from '17 is at Texas A&M; and Dillingham from '18 is at Oregon.
Norvell's 2019 offensive coordinator, Kevin Johns, is still with the Tigers in the same role.
Here's a look at each of the former Norvell assistants who are now D-I head coaches or FBS coordinators.
Note: There are many more former Norvell staffers who are now assistant coaches at the Division-I level (FSU placed that total at 41 coming into the 2021 season).
|Coach
|Position
|School
|Under Norvell
|
Dan Lanning
|
Head Coach
|
Oregon
|
LBs coach at Memphis ('16-17)
|
Ryan Silverfield
|
Head Coach
|
Memphis
|
OL coach at Memphis ('16-19)
|
Will Hall
|
Head Coach
|
Southern Miss
|
TE coach at Memphis ('18)
|
Chris Ball
|
Head Coach
|
Northern Arizona
|
Def. Coord. at Memphis ('16-18)
|
Kenny Dillingham
|
Off. Coordinator
|
Oregon
|
Posts at ASU, Memphis, FSU ('14-18, '20-21)
|
Darrell Dickey
|
Off. Coordinator
|
Texas A&M
|
RBs coach ('16), Off. Coord. ('17) at Memphis
|
Chip Long
|
Off. Coordinator
|
Georgia Tech
|
Off. Coord. at Memphis (2016)
|
Kevin Johns
|
Off. Coordinator
|
Memphis
|
Off. Coord. at Memphis (2019)
|
Chris Marve
|
Def. Coordinator
|
Virginia Tech
|
LBs coach at Florida St. ('20-21)
|
Scott Symons
|
Def. Coordinator
|
Liberty
|
ILBs coach at Memphis (2018)
|
Joe Lorig
|
Special Teams Coordinator
|
Penn State
|
Assistant at Memphis ('16-18)
|
Pete Lembo
|
Special Teams Coordinator
|
South Carolina
|
Assistant at Memphis ('19)
|
Curt Baldus
|
Special Teams Coordinator
|
Arkansas St.
|
Analyst at FSU ('20)
