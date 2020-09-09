On Wednesday in his final comments to the media before his first game leading the FSU football program, Mike Norvell says special teams battles at placekicker, punter and returner still remain up for grabs.

Norvell also touched on the walk-on program, the decision-making of James Blackman and lamented the challenges this offseason.

Florida State hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be nationally televised on ABC



