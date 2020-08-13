Less than 48 hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and FSU president John Thrasher held court assuring the safe environment provided by the Seminoles' football program, a handful of players pushed back Thursday on social media.

Mike Norvell spent his entire post-practice press conference on Thursday facing questions about player unrest in real time as he had only been alerted to the messages at the conclusion of practice.

Norvell deferred to university policy and would not disclose the number of absences at Thursday's practice but said he maintains dialogue with his program and expressed disappointment in the substance of the messages -- even saying some of the information being shared was inaccurate. FSU is scheduled to continue preseason camp on Friday.

