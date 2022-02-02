Norvell discusses FSU freshmen who have already impressed in workouts

The Seminoles' third-year head coach also touched on some of the freshman early enrollees who have caught his eye during their first month on campus, while participating in the winter strength and conditioning program.

Norvell discussed his approach to the transfer portal and the impact of NIL deals in recruiting. He also spoke about the makeup of his current team and a couple of the late additions during the December signing period.

Since Florida State's football team is enjoying a quiet National Signing Day after signing 16 high school players in December and adding 10 college transfers, head coach Mike Norvell touched on several other topics during his interview with Rivals.com on Wednesday.

These are the players Norvell singled out with his direct quotes:

Defensive tackle Daniel Lyons -- "Great size, great speed -- his athleticism is something that's really stood out here early. Even in the first month of workouts, he's a guy that we feel has a real opportunity that's ahead."

Quarterback A.J. Duffy -- "He's already pushing probably 228 pounds but is flying around the football field. Obviously we haven't had a whole lot of opportunities with him throwing -- other than the player-led stuff -- but we're excited about what his spring is going to be and so glad to have him early."

Offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson -- "Daughtry Richardson is a young offensive tackle that I'm excited about just seeing his length, his size, the way that he moves."

Defensive back Sam McCall -- Norvell said his elite athletic ability has already been on display: "Excited about what he brings."

Linebacker Omar Graham -- Norvell described him as a "very mature young man" and said he has impressed the coaches with his focus and ability to develop relationships within the team.

Here is the complete Norvell interview with Rivals' Adam Gorney: