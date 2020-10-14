Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was able to practice again on Wednesday as Mike Norvell prepares the Seminoles' offense for No. 5-ranked North Carolina this Saturday.

Defensive back Travis Jay was also able to get work in this week, although his status for Saturday is still up in the air.

ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of interviews with Norvell, players Wednesday

FSU hosts UNC this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will be nationally televised on ABC.

