“I’m excited to announce the addition of these three student-athletes,” Norvell said. “I believe they are great additions in terms of what we will see as football players but even better representatives as young men that will have a positive impact to the Seminole family and all of Florida State University.”

The newest Seminoles are Meiko Dotson, a graduate transfer defensive back from Florida Atlantic, defensive back Jarrian Jones and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, who both transferred from Mississippi State with three years of eligibility remaining.

Dotson comes to Tallahassee after leading the country with nine interceptions last season and earning his bachelor’s degree in public administration from FAU. His interceptions total broke the program’s single-season record and helped him earn first-team All-Conference USA honors.

In addition to his interceptions, he also had 30 tackles, three pass breakups and an average of 19.4 yards per kickoff return while helping the Owls win the conference championship and finish with an 11-3 record. In 2017 at Garden City Community College, Dotson grabbed four interceptions and made 22 tackles.

The Daytona Beach, Fla., native was the Florida Coaches Association’s 2014 District 9-6A Player of the Year as he capped a prep career that included 12 interceptions, 25 pass breakups and three trips to the semifinal round of the state playoffs with Mainland High School.

“Meiko brings a great versatility of talent as well as experience,” Norvell said. “He has lined up at cornerback and played nickelback. He led the country in interceptions last year and also has ability in the return game on special teams. We’re excited about his maturity and game-changing ability in our defensive backfield. He will add to a talented group, and we’re excited about the impact he’s going to make.”

Jones appeared in 11 games and made one start as a true freshman in 2019. He finished the year with 12 tackles, including a season-high six against Abilene Christian, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. The Magee, Miss., native was a four-star prospect and ranked No. 13 overall in Mississippi coming out of Northwest Rankin High School.

He was invited to the Under Armour All-America Game and the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game and was named to the Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen following his senior year in which he helped lead Northwest Rankin to 11 wins. Jones returned three of his five career interceptions for touchdowns and also caught 82 passes for 1,772 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Cougars, helping the team advance to the 6A state playoffs all three years.

“Jarrian is a young man who I’ve known for the past few years since recruiting him in high school,” Norvell said. “He is a special talent and can play a multitude of positions. He earned starting experience as a true freshman in the SEC. We feel that he has a huge upside and can be a dynamic player for us for years to come.”

Lovett is a redshirt sophomore in 2020 after appearing in 15 games with 13 starts at Mississippi State. He played in two games in 2018, redshirting the season, and was named to the 2018-19 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. He started all 13 games in 2019 and recorded 19 tackles, including 2.5 for loss with 1.0 sack.

The Vicksburg, Miss., native was ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the state and played in the 2017 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game following a career at Olive Branch High School that featured 55.5 tackles for loss. His senior year, Lovett was named to the Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen after recording 81 tackles, including 25.0 for loss, and helping the Conquistadors reach the semifinal round of the 5A state playoffs.

“Fabien is a young man that I’ve had a great relationship with over the last few years,” Norvell said. “It has been a joy to see him grow and develop throughout his collegiate career, and we’re excited to be able to add him to our defensive line. We feel he has an opportunity to continue the tradition of excellence at the defensive tackle position here at Florida State. He’s extremely strong, powerful and explosive, and his best days are ahead here in Garnet and Gold.”

---

Note from Warchant: FSU earlier landed six other Division-I transfers: DL Jarrett Jackson (Louisville), RB Jashaun Corbin (Texas A&M), OL Devontay Love-Taylor (FIU), LB Cornel Jones (Purdue), DE Deonte Williams (Baylor) and TE Jordan Wilson (UCLA).

---------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council