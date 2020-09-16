Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller spoke with the media following Wednesday's practice about a variety of topics.

They discussed the Seminoles' defensive approach against Georgia Tech, improving the pass rush and pass coverage and reducing the number of missed tackles.

They also gave updates on the status of several players.

